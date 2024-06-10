Star Wars: Why The Acolyte's Mae Has To Kill Jedi Without A Weapon

The first episode of "The Acolyte" opens in shocking fashion, with mysterious warrior Mae (Amandla Stenberg) killing Jedi Master Indara (Carrie-Anne Moss). It's a good way to set the tone of "The Acolyte" and present how Jedi will, in fact, die over the course of the series. However, there's an intriguing wrinkle to this development in which the audience learns that Mae's mysterious master wants her to kill at least one Jedi without using a weapon, which she attempts to do by trying to goad Indara into attacking her first to no avail. There's a reason why the "no weapon" rule came up, though.

"The Acolyte" creator Leslye Headland spoke with GQ about the importance of Mae being tasked with killing a Jedi with no weapon, saying, "In this time period, we wanted to be clear that Jedi would not attack unarmed people ... I think that what Mae is doing and what killing without a lightsaber is alluding to is that it's a psychological fight. It's trying to bait the Jedi into breaking their code." It's a unique set-up for a "Star Wars" show, especially considering how "The Acolyte" teaser suggested the Jedi would be portrayed as villains.

Mae, and by proxy her master, want to show that the Jedi aren't purely good. And if she can tempt one to attack her when she doesn't visibly pose a threat, that could send reverberations throughout the galaxy.