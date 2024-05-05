The Acolyte Trailer Teases Why Star Wars' Main Villains Are The Jedi - Not The Sith

With the third and final season of "The Bad Batch" currently underway and "Tales of the Empire" having just been released, it's safe to say the "Star Wars" franchise is in hyperdrive, especially with "The Acolyte" just a month away.

After the release of the live-action series' second trailer, which features seasoned fighters like Jedi Masters Sol (Lee Jung-jae) and Indara (Carrie-Anne Moss) in the middle of a galaxy-wide whodunit mystery, "Star Wars" fans were quick to come out of hyperspace with some fascinating theories and ideas regarding the show, specifically how "The Acolyte" could possibly portray the Jedi-Sith relationship in a way that would completely flip the franchise on its head.

A prominent line in the trailer tackles the idea of pre-determination. "Destiny is not decided for you by an anonymous force. If you want to pull the thread and change the future, pull it." Fans like Redditor u/DoodleBugout expressed how exploring these types of themes can help depict the Jedi-Sith split in a new light. "That line about pulling at the thread reinforces what I've thought all along: in Canon the original difference that causes the schism between the Jedi and the Sith will be the question of whether the Will of the Force must be obeyed or can be resisted."