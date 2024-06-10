The Barash Vow: What Star Wars' Most Tragic Oath Really Means For Jedi

On Episode 2 of "The Acolyte," Mae (Amandla Stenberg) sets her sights to kill Jedi Master Torbin, played by an unrecognizable Dean-Charles Chapman. However, she's unable to attack him initially due to shielding he has from practicing the Barash Vow for so long. Casual "Star Wars" viewers may just assume this is simple meditation that grants the user immense protection, but hardcore fans may already know the tragic backstory behind this particular Jedi vow.

The Barash Vow is a somewhat new addition to "Star Wars" lore, first being referenced in the "Darth Vader" #2 comic book from 2017, from Charles Soule, Giuseppe Camuncoli, Joe Caramagna, and Cam Smith. The story sees Vader talking about the Vow and how it's a way for Jedi to seek penitence by focusing solely on the Force. This is on full display on "The Acolyte," with Torbin not speaking to anyone for 10 years, granting him the power to be invulnerable to attacks, but he's still aware of his surroundings and makes a sacrifice that he sees fit to atone for his perceived sins.

As for its namesake, that draws from Jedi Master Barash Silvain in the 2023 comic book "Star Wars: The High Republic — The Blade" #4, from Soule and Jethro Morales. The story sees Barash blame herself for a conflict that resulted in numerous deaths, so she takes a vow to atone. Since then, many Jedi have taken similar pledges to step away from the Jedi Order and center themselves within the Force, with "The Acolyte" now making the concept more mainstream.