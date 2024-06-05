Star Wars: The Acolyte's Jedi Master Torbin Is Unrecognizable Without Makeup

Contains spoilers for "The Acolyte" Season 1, Episode 2 — "Revenge / Justice"

"The Acolyte," set during the High Republic era of Star Wars, provides an opportunity to explore a different side of a galaxy far, far away. For a change of pace, the Jedi are on top, but there's someone lurking in the shadows killing them. Episode 2 sees this antagonistic presence, Mae (Amandla Stenberg), target Jedi Master Torbin, played by Dean-Charles Chapman. But that's easier said than done, as years under the Barash Vow have created a Force field around him.

Torbin's clearly a seasoned Jedi, as his face is marked with scars from a yet-unseen incident, making the relatively young actor appear far older than he is in real life. Chapman was born in 1997 but comes across much wiser and battle-hardened during his first "Acolyte" appearance. When fans look at his real face, they'll undoubtedly recognize him for his work on "Game of Thrones." He played two roles on the fantasy series. First, he portrayed Martyn Lannister on Season 3 before replacing Callum Wharry as Tommen Baratheon, starting with Season 4. The real reason for this "Game of Thrones" recast was due to Wharry aging out of the role.

Now, Chapman has joined another massive franchise with "The Acolyte." And despite what happens to him on Episode 2, there should be more of Torbin to come. An "Acolyte" trailer teasing how the Jedi are the true villains showcases a younger Torbin, with Chapman looking more like his natural self.