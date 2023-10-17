The Ending Of Archer Season 14 Explained
The dedicated fans of "Archer" never really expected the series to wrap up on a sentimental note. For almost 15 years, Sterling Archer (H. Jon Benjamin) has been part of an ever-evolving animated dysfunctional workplace comedy that explored scenarios set everywhere from New York City to the farthest reaches of the galaxy. Now, after 14 seasons, "Archer" has reached its conclusion.
The 14th season brought "Archer" back to its classic styles. In the absence of Malory Archer (the late Jessica Walters), the agency struggled to adapt and find new leadership. After an unsuccessful stint with Fabian Kingsworth's (Kayvan Novak) IIA agency, they decided to break free and establish their own agency, led by Lana Kane (Aisha Tyler).
In Season 14, the gang faces new, yet oddly familiar, scenarios. They grapple with a lack of respect from their peers but continue to complete their missions in typical chaotic "Archer" fashion. Although the finale may have seemed like an anti-climax, recent revelations provide insight into its significance. Let's explore what this ending means for one of the most celebrated adult animated series in the history of the medium.
What to remember about the plot of Archer season 14
Lana assumes leadership of the agency, with a plan aimed at making the agency more respectful of workers' rights while still being profitable. It's worth noting that Malory's agency was no stranger to office shootouts, and none of her employees truly grasped what was happening or even how much money they were making.
However, Lana soon realizes she can't always be completely transparent with her employees. She subtly comprehends that there is a method to Malory's madness. In their newly restructured team, Lana predominantly remains at the office. Consequently, they recruit former Interpol agent Zara Khan (Natalie Dew)t to assist with their increasingly complex missions.
Throughout the season, Zara and Archer engage in a power struggle, each striving to demonstrate who is more awesome and competent at their job, while the rest of the gang focuses on getting the job done. Lana eventually learns to let things unfold as they may and decides not to micromanage the agency in her quest to become a more ethical version of Malory. However, just as Lana finds her way, the agency is held accountable for all the missteps of its past.
What happens at the end of Archer season 14
Lana alerts the agency that former IIA agents are being targeted by mysterious killer drones. They soon uncover that Fabian ordered Ray (Adam Reed) to deploy the drones to eliminate problematic former employees. Fearing they might be next, Archer and the gang decide to confront Fabian and seek answers.
Meanwhile, Lana and Cyril (Chris Parnell) are summoned by the UN to testify about independent spy agencies. Lana's day takes a turn for the worse when she's inadvertently caught on a hot mic referring to the UN delegates as a bunch of idiots. She soon discovers that the UN is considering shutting down all independent agencies due to the chaos they often leave in their wake.
The storylines converge when the killer drones infiltrate the UN to assassinate Lana and Cyril. Fortunately, the two manage to protect the UN delegates, hoping their actions will justify the continuation of independent spy agencies. Archer, Ray, Zara, and Pam successfully deactivate the killer drones. Despite their efforts, the UN delegates ultimately decide to outlaw all independent spy agencies, spelling the end of the agency forever.
What the end of Archer season 14 means
The fact that "Archer" opted for humor over sentimentality in its series finale hardly comes as a surprise. Laughter has always been the show's preferred method of catharsis. Yet, what may strike fans as unexpected is the show's choice not to neatly tie up loose ends but to deliver a reality check to the characters.
Lana's summons from the UN serves as a stark reminder that true ethical reform within the agency can only be achieved by its complete dismantling. As Lana discovers, the power that comes with the leadership of the agency proves corrupting. Despite her initially noble aspirations, she eventually finds herself taking questionable jobs, such as recovering stolen artifacts from an English museum to secure her daughter's school admission.
In a season that emphasized the importance of ethics, it's only logical that the ultimate solution is the agency's dissolution. However, while the finale fits well within the show's thematic framework, it may leave viewers hoping for a more climactic resolution. The conclusion seems to set the stage for a future where the gang has left espionage behind, hinting at a more desolate scenario to come.
Fabian was a worthy final foe
Fabian was a latecomer to the agency's tumultuous world. The enigmatic leader of the IIA had long admired Archer from a distance and aimed to consolidate numerous independent spy agencies under a single umbrella. In a surprise move, he absorbed Archer's agency and took control of the gang. At first, Fabian appeared to be a resourceful and organized leader, unlike what Archer's team was accustomed to. However, it soon became evident that he was one of the most manipulative leaders they had ever encountered.
In the 14th season, Fabian is imprisoned in a plush Swiss penitentiary that allows inmates to enjoy occasional bike rides. Archer and Pam track him down in the finale and coerce him to call off the killer drones. Eventually, Fabian assists them, but only after Archer feigns mutual admiration. However, Fabian ends up losing a hand in the process.
Selecting Fabian as Archer's final adversary was a brilliant choice. Fabian embodies of the consequences of idolizing a volatile figure, offering fans a lesson about the perils of such admiration. Furthermore, he symbolizes how "Archer" evolved from an eclectic show catering to a specific fanbase to one influenced by various corporate interests. In the end, the show had to break free from these influences and deliver retribution.
The UN had to put a stop to Archer's agency
"Archer" unfolds within an anachronistic Cold War setting where espionage is the dominant occupation. With their former agency, ISIS, Archer and his team wreaked havoc while relentlessly pursuing their targets. Their actions rarely elicit remorse or attempt to right the wrongs they're responsible for. Their modus operandi typically involves completing missions and maximizing profits.
What's more, they've operated with impunity, navigating a world populated by characters as morally compromised as themselves, if not more so. However, the UN's summoning of the agency marks a significant shift. For the first time, they're held accountable for the chaos they've sown worldwide, facing real consequences for their actions.
Even during its UN summons, the agency endangers the lives of UN delegates, inadvertently proving the point of the organization's critics. While Lana believes that saving their lives can justify the existence of independent spy agencies, the truth is that the very existence of killer drones is a consequence of the rampant chaos caused by these organizations. "Archer" is renowned for its meta portrayal of espionage, and it's fitting for the show's writers to employ the series finale to critique the inherent nature of such organizations.
Zara Khan finally gets along with everyone
Initially, some fans had reservations about Zara. They anticipated her to be the voice of reason, countering Archer's humor and crassness, but were taken aback when she exhibited a level of arrogance akin to Archer's. Zara is funny and confident in her skills. She constantly makes fun of Archer about how old he is and how his time has passed, subtly hinting that the show's heyday has long passed.
As the season unfolded, fans were treated to a deeper understanding of Zara's character. Her initial arrogance was rooted in a general distrust of her teammates, likely influenced by a less-than-ideal experience at Interpol. Over time, as she worked closely with the gang, she formed individual bonds and harbored genuine affection for Pam and Ray.
Introducing a character similar to Lana near the series' end would have been less captivating. Zara emerged as a unique character with an intriguing backstory, and it's unfortunate that fans only scratched the surface of her potential. Ultimately, Zara showcased her distinctive way of managing Archer's unpredictable nature, earning the respect of the entire team and solidifying her well-deserved place within Lana's agency.
Lana as the leader
Season 14 begins with Lana's passionate stance about her new era of leadership, promising to bring a fresh approach. She introduces changes like open-door policies and even encourages employees, which initially improves the office atmosphere.
However, this transformation takes a U-turn when new employees discover the agency's dark secrets. As Lana remodels Malory's office to put her stamp on it, a body is discovered hidden within the walls, leading to an HR nightmare. Throughout the season, Lana grapples with ethical dilemmas, torn between preserving her principles and running an espionage firm. Lana constantly has conversations with Zara about how much she's become a hypocrite, questioning whether she has to be that way to be an effective leader.
While previous seasons established Lana as the most morally upright team member, it doesn't take long for her to crack under the pressure. She emulates Malory, having outbursts, betraying her employees, and even turning to day drinking. Ultimately, this moral dilemma-driven transformation aligns with the agency's closure, signifying that once Lana faces these ethical challenges, the agency's end is inevitable.
Does the agency do more harm than good?
The finale poses a critical question: Does the agency ultimately cause more harm than good? To answer this, one must examine not only the series finale but also all the episodes of the season. Throughout the season, the agency's missions are marred by its internal conflicts, diverting their focus from their actual objectives.
For instance, Zara and Archer become embroiled in a murder contest, neglecting their mission to identify the organization's leader. This behavior underscores that some employees see their jobs as a path to self-actualization. With time, the agency's reputation confines them to jobs of a dubious nature at best.
It becomes increasingly evident that the issue extends beyond just Archer; It encompasses the entire agency. When the UN delegates question whether independent agencies do more harm than good, the resounding answer is that they indeed do. Shutting them down is the only sensible solution in light of their consistent reckless behavior and negligence.
Cyril's speech aptly defends the agency
Cyril has consistently demonstrated a unique ability to decipher complex office politics. Despite often being the target of the gang's mockery, his true talent lies in unraveling the intricacies of various situations. It's hardly a surprise that he was the first to see through the UN's true intentions when they summoned the agency. Cyril recognized that it wasn't a genuine fact-finding mission but a grandstanding move. The decision to shut down the agency had already been made, rendering any argument futile.
In a passionate speech, Cyril calls them out, highlighting how they may observe the outcomes of the agency's missions but fail to grasp the bigger picture. He argues that the agency's primary role isn't just to maintain peace but to prevent conflicts from escalating in the first place, effectively positioning themselves on the front lines of conflict prevention.
This speech can also be interpreted from another angle. "Archer" is known for its raunchy comedy, which sometimes teeters on the fine line between offensive humor and satire. In an increasingly sensitive world, the show doesn't merely cater to or challenge its audience; It offers an escape that allows them to recognize the absurdity of certain problematic views.
Archer's trauma
In the series finale, we witness a rare moment of vulnerability between Archer and Fabian. They share stories of their challenging upbringings, marking a departure from Archer's typical emotional immaturity. It's a brief yet significant moment showcasing Archer's newfound willingness to confront his trauma.
True to "Archer" humor, Archer clarifies that he didn't share his trauma to bond; He did it to demonstrate that his own troubled past surpasses Fabian's. While Archer maintains his mischievous nature throughout the season, there's an underlying sense of personal growth. He's beginning to grapple with his issues, which allows him to be his authentic self without causing harm to himself or those around him.
The series finale eloquently addresses this growth. Archer willingly accepts lower pay than Zara, openly acknowledges his inability to best the other Barry (Dave Willis) in fights, and follows Lana's orders without hesitation. Archer's recognition of the trauma he's carried throughout his life hints at the possibility of genuine personal evolution.
How the show wrapped up 14 seasons
The show's final season faced the monumental task of concluding a 14-year journey that took Archer and his gang to the mid-20th century, a deserted island, outer space, and various other locations. Unlike some of its adult animation contemporaries, like "Rick & Morty" and "The Simpsons," "Archer" featured characters who evolved from season to season with lasting consequences.
Fans eagerly anticipated how the series would wrap up this epic adventure. In the end, the show's message seemed clear: The gang will never truly change. While there are moments in certain episodes when each character flirts with the idea of transformation, this season consistently brings them back to their familiar roles. A notable instance is in the fifth episode, "Keys Open Doors," when Archer briefly contemplates a simple life as a fisherman but ultimately returns to the agency when they need his help.
Season 14 leaves the audience hanging and almost gives the impression that it can't be the true conclusion. There's a noticeable lack of resolution for the characters. Nevertheless, one thing remains certain. The gang will always be themselves, no matter how much they ponder change.
What the ending of Archer Season 14 means for the future of the series
Thankfully, the end of the series doesn't spell the last hurrah for Archer and his entourage. A three-part finale, "Archer: Into the Cold," is scheduled to grace screens on December 17th, 2023. The announcement came during the New York Comic Con, though details about the upcoming adventure remain a mystery.
One can reasonably expect that these impending episodes will provide more closure for the expansive "Archer" universe. Characters like Lana and Archer's daughter seem fitting additions to this three-episode send-off, especially if it bids the two central characters an emotionally satisfying adieu. With the agency officially declared illegal, the finale may pick up the story after they've been apart for a considerable time.
Fans can look forward to a proper send-off for the show and its beloved characters. The show's creators have made it clear that they have no spinoffs in mind, so this finale will serve as the definitive conclusion to the "Archer" saga. Hopefully, it will be a worthy final farewell, but as the saying goes, never say never. For now, we can rest assured that "Archer" will live on as one of the greatest adult animation series ever.