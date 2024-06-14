AI Assembles A Retro Avengers Movie Trailer - But It Feels Like A Nightmare

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is one of modern cinema's most beloved creations. Best known for popularizing the idea of characters crossing over between different productions, the MCU's marquee projects continue to be the "Avengers" films. Some of the most financially successful films of all time, audiences always love seeing which characters from the franchise will pop up in their banner films. While we won't be seeing the next "Avengers" grace cinemas for a while, YouTube user Abandoned Films has a fascinating concept trailer to tide us over.

With the use of artificial intelligence, they have imagined what the "Avengers" films would look like in the '50s. The concept is certainly daring as a number of the characters appearing in the trailer — like Iron Man, Star-Lord, and Thor – didn't even exist in the '50s. While this trailer misses out on accuracy, it somewhat succeeds in creating a retro version of the MCU, retooling each hero's suit to fit the era. Iron Man's suit is notably more low-key and grounded, evoking the iconography of "The Rocketeer."

This fan trailer gets the era right, but the vibe is all sorts of nightmare fuel. Some characters, like Black Panther and Spider-Man, look downright jarring with their warped masks. Black Panther looks especially odd, almost as if the character isn't a man in a suit, but rather a human in panther make-up. Also, because there was no CGI in the '50s, Rocket Raccoon is depicted as a grown individual in a large raccoon costume.