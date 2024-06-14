The Lonely Island Admitted One Big Regret From Saturday Night Live

From 2005 to 2012, The Lonely Island — the musical comedy trio comprised of Andy Samberg, Jorma Taccone, and Akiva Schaffer — helped make "Saturday Night Live" bigger than ever with their Digital Shorts. Hits like "D*** in a Box," "Motherlover," and "Jack Sparrow" were huge viral sensations after each show aired, and the ridiculous songs the close friends created together definitely helped their careers reach incredible new heights. They have one big regret about those songs, though.

As the trio told late-night host Seth Meyers (who worked alongside The Lonely Island on "SNL" during their shared tenure) on the quartet's podcast "The Lonely Island and Seth Meyers Podcast" — where they discuss their old Digital Shorts — they're all parents now, and their songs are too profane for their kids. "Every one of our songs is too dirty to play [for our kids]," Taccone admitted. "There's only 'YOLO' and maybe like one or two others."

As for Schaffer, he said his kids are old enough to understand the jokes: "I just play them for them now, but my kids are older." (Though Seth Meyers said there's probably censored versions of Lonely Island hits like "I'm On a Boat," Samberg says it exists but "it's just bleeped to all hell." That wasn't the only thing about their old work that The Lonely Island regrets, though; as Schaffer pointed out, none of them thought about what it might be like for a younger viewer watching "SNL" while they were writing and performing on the show.