Michael Bolton's SNL Jack Sparrow Parody Was So Vulgar And 'Undoable' At First

During The Lonely Island's time on "Saturday Night Live," fans eagerly awaited new Digital Shorts from the trio — especially after "Lazy Sunday" went wildly viral in late 2005. From there, celebrity guests started popping up alongside Andy Samberg, Jorma Taccone, and Akiva Schaffer whenever they saw fit to make a new short. Natalie Portman lampooned her image with a deeply offensive rap song. Justin Timberlake marked his first collaboration with The Lonely Island with "D*** in a Box." And then, of course, crooner Michael Bolton teamed up with the three comedians for "Jack Sparrow."

Bolton revisited the now-classic sketch in an interview with Vulture, where he admitted that, at first, the material was so obscene that he had to ask for some serious rewrites. Asked how the Lonely Island guys approached him, Bolton said, "A phone call came in, and they said they wanted to have a meeting ... I soon found myself in a conference room at a hotel in Los Angeles — my manager and me on one side of the table, and Akiva, Jorma, and Andy sitting across from us."

"So they pitched 'Jack Sparrow' to me," Bolton admitted. "The pitch was undoable. It was beyond vulgar." When Vulture pressed him on it, Bolton elaborated: "Whatever you're thinking, it was more vulgar than that. Even though I understood what was funny about it, I thought I could be insulting the first 10 rows of my live audience if I said 'yes.' I was playing at the Vatican, you know what I mean?"