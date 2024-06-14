Uncle Joey's Last Name On Full House Was Actually A Very Adult Joke

In many ways, "Full House" is a prime example of a standard 1980s sitcom. It teaches all kinds of morals and values, features a laugh track that won't quit, and has proven an enduring small-screen favorite in the decades since it came to an end. Not to mention, like any long-running series from the era, it's easy to pinpoint the exact moment it jumped the shark. With all of that said, there are some aspects of it that don't exactly sound like they belong in your average family-friendly TV series. A fine example of this is the last name of Uncle Joey (Dave Coulier, who has shared how he really feels about his co-stars on the program).

According to Coulier himself on the "Full House Rewind" podcast, Joey's last name, Gladstone, comes from a rather adult origin. "I always thought it was a funny name. It was almost like, 'I'm glad that I'm stoned.' You know, I'm a comedian, so that was what I thought," he explained to guest Debra Stipe. Series creator Jeff Franklin let Coulier pick his character's surname, and that's what he came up with. Franklin got a kick out of the name, and it was at that moment that the actor knew the idea would stick. Sure enough, he was right.

Before becoming Joey Gladstone, though, Coulier had to make it through the audition process — one he went on to say he thought he totally flubbed.