NCIS: Where To Start, According To Fans

"NCIS" has such a long, storied history that figuring out where to start is quite a difficult task. The consensus from the drama's fans suggests that new viewers should watch all 21 seasons to learn about the program's characters. A few naysayers, however, think that starting with the most recent season is an easy way to catch up with the show.

The lion's share of fans posting to the "NCIS" subreddit think that the show's early seasons are the drama at its very best, and should not be skipped. "The first seasons are literally the prime, why would you not want to watch them?" a deleted user asked, summing up the subreddit's feelings. There are definitely some dissenting opinions out there, however. "There are throwbacks to earlier seasons and episodes that you might not get without watching from the beginning.[...] All that said, you can dive right in with the current season without being overwhelmed with references that you will neither get nor understand. The show does a good job of tying everything together, but keeping it loose enough to allow new viewers to join with minimal to no hassle," said Quora user Jeremy Cox.

Since "NCIS" is a procedural and the focus tends to rest on the weight of the case of the week, one might think that makes it easier to catch up with than other shows in the same genre. Yet, some current long-term storylines — such as Alden Parker's (Garry Cole) mysterious backstory and Jessica Knight's (Katrina Law) and Jimmy Palmer's (Brian Dietzen) difficult romance — definitely affect current storylines and require back-watching. But some fans think you should go even farther back in the show's history to get the full picture.