NCIS: What Alden Parker's Lily Hallucination Means For Season 22

The "NCIS" Season 21 finale teased a lot about Alden Parker's (Gary Cole) tragic past. The episode finds him trapped in a ship with Jessica Knight (Katrina Law), where he suffers a major wound resulting in significant blood loss. During this, Parker experiences hallucinations of a young girl called Lily (Kensie Mills), as well as what appear to be memories of a younger version of him playing with the child. It's an odd sequence that doesn't get much elaboration during the episode — and that's just the way it's supposed to be, according to "NCIS" co-showrunner Steven D. Binder.

TV Line asked Binder if viewers were supposed to have any idea who Lily is. He responded, "Well, we [the writers] do, but the audience definitely doesn't. No, there are some things [to be revealed] that will be more meaningful after the fact once you look back, some little things that are planned. But there is nothing that you'd be able to put together with what you've been shown so far." At least fans can rest easy knowing they aren't overlooking any pertinent details.

"NCIS" Season 22 has much in the way of story potential. "NCIS" fans are already worried that Law might leave the show, given Knight's career decision in the Season 21 finale. On top of resolving Knight's arc, the next batch of episodes will hopefully shed more light on who Lily is and why Parker hallucinated her during a time of extreme distress.