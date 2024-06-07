Did Big Bang Theory's Leonard Die? The Young Sheldon Finale Has Fans Scared

The last two episodes of "Young Sheldon" focused on one long-dreaded event — the passing of George Cooper Sr. (Lance Barber). But fans of the franchise are concerned that another beloved member of the "Big Bang Theory" universe might not be among the living anymore: Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki).

The concern has sprung up from two factors: first, that Penny (Kaley Cuoco) is mentioned, but not Leonard, when Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik) and Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) talk about their post-"The Big Bang Theory" lives together, in which Penny has looked after their progeny. Second, the couple's son is named Leonard — after both Sheldon's ex-roommate and best friend as well as Leonard Nimoy, a fact revealed during the Season 4 premiere of "Young Sheldon."

While this could be a loving tribute to a lost friend, Amy notes during "Graduation" that she vetoed calling their son "Leonard Nimoy Cooper" and was reluctant to name the kid after Leonard in the first place. That would be a pretty tart tribute to someone who's died — but believable behavior from the sometimes acidic and socially awkward Amy and Sheldon. Since Amy sometimes thought Leonard was the worst, it's natural she'd be reluctant to give him such a tribute. For now, there's no empirical evidence either way that Leonard remains among the living. But it turns out there's a reason why more members of the sprawling "The Big Bang Theory" cast didn't make more appearences in "Young Sheldon."