House Of The Dragon Season 2 Must Change In One Big Way (Spoiler: It's Dark)

Has anyone involved with "House of the Dragon" considered maybe just ... turning the lights on from time to time?

Let's be serious for a second. Yes, "House of the Dragon" is a massive success for HBO, building on the juggernaut that was "Game of Thrones" (and earning back cultural goodwill after the disastrous ending of "Game of Thrones" back in 2019). The show's sprawling cast, which includes veteran performers like Olivia Cooke and Matt Smith alongside relative newcomers like Emma D'Arcy and Fabien Frankel, is exceptionally good, delivering grounded and real performances set within a universe where dragons are flying above their heads. The story itself — based on "A Song of Ice and Fire" author George R.R. Martin's novella "Fire & Blood" — is gripping and engaging, showing viewers the Targaryen civil war that happened roughly two centuries before the events of "Game of Thrones." This is all well and good, but in many of the show's pivotal scenes in Season 1, you can barely f***ng see anything.

This probably sounds like a petty complaint. It's likely giving "old man yells at cloud" energy, and that's to be expected. It is an incredibly frustrating experience as a viewer, though, when a major moment is shrouded in nearly complete darkness, and fiddling with your TV's brightness settings isn't for the faint of heart. "House of the Dragon" should fix this before Season 2 — and look back at "Game of Thrones" to remember exactly why poorly-lit scenes are a huge issue.