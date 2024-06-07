Star Wars: Why Jedi Master Indara From The Acolyte Looks So Familiar

Science fiction fans who started watching "The Acolyte" probably recognized Jedi Master Indara right away. The character, who is attacked by the villainous Mae (Amandla Stenberg) during Episode 1's first scene, is played by genre legend Carrie-Anne Moss. Moss got her start on television in her native Canada before transitioning to smaller films and eventually breaking out as a superstar in the 1999 action classic "The Matrix." Since then, she's appeared in dozens of movies, TV shows, and even video games, often skewing toward the sci-fi realm that made her famous.

On "The Acolyte," Moss plays a character worthy of her veteran status. It's clear from Indara's opening fight that the actor was cast in large part because of her previous sci-fi martial arts experience, and the duel delivers. "Carrie-Anne Moss felt like an essential part of establishing, first of all the tone of the show, and also to pull you in to the universe that we were establishing," showrunner Leslye Headland said in an interview with The Hindu. "Without her power and skill, I'm not sure we would have been able to achieve the magnetic energy of starting the show, of getting the ball rolling."

Because she's had such a prolific career, there are plenty of reasons why Moss may look familiar to "Acolyte" viewers. Here's where you've seen Jedi Master Indara before.