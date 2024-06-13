The Only Main Actors Still Alive From Starsky And Hutch

Out of all the action dramas that graced the airwaves in the 1970s, "Starsky & Hutch" may have had the most style. Starring David Soul and Paul Michael Glaser as one of television's most iconic police officer duos, it aired for four seasons between 1975 and 1979. Although their approach to policework may have been different, they were united in their efforts to keep the streets of Bay City (a fictional town in Southern California) clean. As many cities across the country grappled with what was considered a crime epidemic during this time, the frank but engaging manner in which "Starsky & Hutch" dealt with these issues struck a chord with audiences. Its grip on popular culture remained strong long after it was canceled, even generating a moderately successful (though poorly reviewed) film adaptation in 2004, starring Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson as Starsky and Hutch.

Since the show has been off the air for quite some time — and considering the fact that it had a small main cast to begin with — it stands to reason that there aren't many actors who starred on "Starsky & Hutch" around anymore. In fact, after we lost David Soul in January 2024, there were just two members of the cast left: Paul Michael Glaser and Antonio Fargas.