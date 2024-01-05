Starsky & Hutch And Salem's Lot Star David Soul Dead At 80
Actor David Soul, the star of "Starsky & Hutch" and "Salem's Lot," has died at age 80, The Guardian reports. The news of Soul's death came from the star's wife, Helen Snell. "David Soul — beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother — died yesterday after a valiant battle for life in the loving company of family. He shared many extraordinary gifts in the world as actor, singer, storyteller, creative artist and dear friend. His smile, laughter and passion for life will be remembered by the many whose lives he has touched," the statement read. The official cause of death is unknown.
Soul started as a musician before transitioning to acting in the 1960s. He appeared in several movies and shows before landing his famous role as the smart and reserved Ken "Hutch" Hutchinson on "Starsky & Hutch," opposite Paul Michael Glaser's streetwise David Starsky. The show ran from 1975 to 1979, winning two People's Choice Awards. Apart from the popular police action drama, Soul is known for his role as protagonist Ben Mears on the 1979 Stephen King vampire miniseries "Salem's Lot," and also appeared in a great many other projects. His final on-screen role was in the 2013 black comedy crime movie "Filth."
Soul was a man of many talents
Born in Chicago but relocated to the United Kingdom in the 1990s, Soul was a British citizen since 2004 and had success on the stages of London's West End theater district. Apart from his acting, he also achieved success with his earliest claim to fame — music. Soul released several albums over the course of his career, and even reached the top spot on Billboard's Hot 100 with his 1977 hit, "Don't Give Up on Us."
Apart from his considerable success on several fronts of the entertainment world, Soul also had a passion for cars, which might not surprise fans who remember the iconic red and white Ford Grand Torino from "Starsky & Hutch." In a 2019 interview with The Sunday Times Driving, the actor and musician, who was born David Richard Solberg, discussed what he described as his final mission on the car front: the restoration of a 1955 Chrysler New Yorker Deluxe that once belonged to writer Ernest Hemingway. He also discussed his professional and personal life, as well as his periods of ill health — including two hip replacement surgeries, lung cancer, and several other ailments. However, he made clear that he considered his life a very well-lived one.
""I've had it all," Soul reflected. "I've been a No. 1 [star] in the world for a while — not now. I've had No. 1 records around the world — not now. I have six wonderful children. I'm married to a wonderful woman. I'm happy. I've explored; I've seen; I've done; I have really great friends. I'm always looking ahead; still have passion, heart. Still have energy; still want to do things. What else is there?"