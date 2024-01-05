Starsky & Hutch And Salem's Lot Star David Soul Dead At 80

Born in Chicago but relocated to the United Kingdom in the 1990s, Soul was a British citizen since 2004 and had success on the stages of London's West End theater district. Apart from his acting, he also achieved success with his earliest claim to fame — music. Soul released several albums over the course of his career, and even reached the top spot on Billboard's Hot 100 with his 1977 hit, "Don't Give Up on Us."

Apart from his considerable success on several fronts of the entertainment world, Soul also had a passion for cars, which might not surprise fans who remember the iconic red and white Ford Grand Torino from "Starsky & Hutch." In a 2019 interview with The Sunday Times Driving, the actor and musician, who was born David Richard Solberg, discussed what he described as his final mission on the car front: the restoration of a 1955 Chrysler New Yorker Deluxe that once belonged to writer Ernest Hemingway. He also discussed his professional and personal life, as well as his periods of ill health — including two hip replacement surgeries, lung cancer, and several other ailments. However, he made clear that he considered his life a very well-lived one.

""I've had it all," Soul reflected. "I've been a No. 1 [star] in the world for a while — not now. I've had No. 1 records around the world — not now. I have six wonderful children. I'm married to a wonderful woman. I'm happy. I've explored; I've seen; I've done; I have really great friends. I'm always looking ahead; still have passion, heart. Still have energy; still want to do things. What else is there?"