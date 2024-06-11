Why Griselda's Sex Scenes Kept Sofia Vergara Awake At Night

In spite of her qualms, it turns out that Sofia Vergara's "Griselda" love scene resulted in a product she's proud of. "It came out good. It's really dark and Andi [Baiz], the director, is very artistic and he made me feel super comfortable and he's like, 'We're never going to stay like a long time on you (the camera),'" she said during "A Conversation with Sofia Vergara."

This is despite the fact that Vergara was required to put aside some of her vanity to properly resemble the actual Griselda Blanco — a disturbing individual in real life. "I wanted her to look real. And so it took me forever and I couldn't find a way to do tests and this and that. I wanted her to look from that era," the actor admitted. Additionally, the series, which is set during the 1970s, required Vergara to wear all sorts of prosthetics. "The teeth were fake. The nose, like, I had plastic, from here [her chin] to here. Over my eyebrows," she said.

Though the falls of hair she wore on "Modern Family" were fake, this was a whole new experience in makeup and hair for Vergara. She also taped down other parts of her body to minimize her figure and had to do all of this during a Los Angeles heat wave, and was understandably dripping with sweat by the end of the day. "It was (hot) in Los Angeles. I was like dying," she recalled. On top of that, the walk she took on to resemble Blanco's real, hunched stride left her with a herniated disc.

You can see Vergara's hard work by streaming "Griselda" on Netflix now.