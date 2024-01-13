Robert Downey Jr. Has One Complaint About Playing Iron Man In The MCU

While Robert Downey Jr. was showered with fame and fortune playing Stark Industries magnate Tony Stark-Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe from 2008 to 2019, the acclaimed actor admitted that playing the legendary superhero came with a downside that was out of his control.

During an interview with fellow actor Rob Lowe on his "Literally!" podcast, Downey said the superhero genre appears limiting because of the public's perception of comic book movies. In truth, Downey said, his performances in them are much deeper than he got credit for.

"I felt so exposed after being in the cocoon of Marvel where I think I did some of the best work I will ever do, but it went a little bit unnoticed because of the genre," Downey told Lowe.

Downey, of course, was established as a film star prior to his work in the MCU, appearing in such hit films as "Weird Science," "Natural Born Killers," and "Home for the Holidays." His titular turn in the 1994 biopic "Chaplin" earned Downey his first Oscar nomination for best actor, which was followed by a best supporting actor nod for playing an extreme method actor in the 2008 comedy, "Tropic Thunder."