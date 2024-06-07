What Happened To Nina Dobrev? The Vampire Diaries Star's Serious Accident, Explained

Nina Dobrev, who's known for her role as the divisive Elena Gilbert on "The Vampire Diaries," has had a tough time as of late. Fans of the actor may have seen her sharing health updates on her social media, which might lead to concerns about her situation. Fortunately, it appears that she's not in life-threatening danger: She had a bad accident while riding her e-bike and has chosen to be quite open about the incident.

Dobrev revealed her injury in a May 20 Instagram post where one photo showed her straddling a very cool-looking, black e-bike, and another showed her in a hospital bed wearing neck and knee braces. "How it started vs how it's going," the accompanying text read, making clear that the two images were connected. Since then, she's shared the occasional updates about her recovery. On June 2, she posted a series of images where she wasn't wearing the neck brace anymore, but her leg was still braced up. "Trading in the 'selfie' for the 'leggie'. get ready for the leg content because that's all I've got in my camera roll these days," she wrote.

On June 5, she revealed in yet another Instagram post that the leg had been successfully operated on and thanked people for all the support. While it certainly seems that things haven't been particularly easy for Dobrev, it also appears that the worst is behind her and she's on the road to recovery.