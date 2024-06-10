The TikTok Account You Need To Follow For Movies & TV That Didn't Age Well

There's so much content to peruse on TikTok, but if you're not watching this one creator's hilarious takes on classic movies and TV shows, you're seriously missing out.

Rob Anderson, who goes by the username hearttrobert on the platform, makes absolutely incredible "recaps" of movies and shows you probably loved as a kid and points out why they're objectively insane. A perfect example is his video about the 2001 Julia Stiles dance-centric film "Save the Last Dance," which he says "should be studied." (He also gained some traction for laughing at a particularly weird episode of "Touched by an Angel.")

From there, Anderson lovingly lambasts the film, pointing out that Stiles' character Sara switching schools right before graduation doesn't make any sense and laughing at the lackluster moves seen at the "hardcore" dance club Stepps that Sara visits pretty early in the movie. That's probably the best thing about Anderson's recaps; it's clear that he really loves the projects he's laughing at, so it never feels mean-spirited. Kerry Washington, who plays Chenille in the film (and brings Sara to Stepps in the first place), even dueted with Anderson's video on TikTok, pairing his commentary with a video of her just shaking her head as if she's embarrassed ... and then laughing along with him.