Daniel Craig's Dancing In The Belvedere Ad Wasn't Actually That Good (And Most Actors Can't Dance And Shouldn't)

Daniel Craig is a man of many talents. We've seen him don a finely tailored suit for his many turns as James Bond; we've watched him crack wild mysteries as Benoit Blanc; we've seen him get weird in "Logan Lucky." He can pull off comedy, high-stakes action, and go full Shakespearean on Broadway (though, in this writer's opinion, his recent production of "MacBeth" left quite a lot to be desired). There's one lingering question, though: can he dance?

No. Not really. Back in November, Taika Waititi and Daniel Craig gave the world a commercial for Belvedere vodka featuring James Bond himself strutting throughout the streets of Paris before enjoying a cold adult beverage, dancing all the while. He's thrusting his hips, snapping his fingers, and getting fancy with his footwork. And you know what? It's dumb and lame and kind of just sucks.

Is it spicy to say that Daniel Craig, international superstar and beloved actor, is a bad dancer? Maybe! It's unclear, as of this writing, how many Craigheads will defend his honor and his dancing skills. The point is, though, that he's a dorky dancer, and most actors are kind of bad at dancing in the first place.