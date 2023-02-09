Daniel Craig's Dancing In The Belvedere Ad Wasn't Actually That Good (And Most Actors Can't Dance And Shouldn't)
Daniel Craig is a man of many talents. We've seen him don a finely tailored suit for his many turns as James Bond; we've watched him crack wild mysteries as Benoit Blanc; we've seen him get weird in "Logan Lucky." He can pull off comedy, high-stakes action, and go full Shakespearean on Broadway (though, in this writer's opinion, his recent production of "MacBeth" left quite a lot to be desired). There's one lingering question, though: can he dance?
No. Not really. Back in November, Taika Waititi and Daniel Craig gave the world a commercial for Belvedere vodka featuring James Bond himself strutting throughout the streets of Paris before enjoying a cold adult beverage, dancing all the while. He's thrusting his hips, snapping his fingers, and getting fancy with his footwork. And you know what? It's dumb and lame and kind of just sucks.
Is it spicy to say that Daniel Craig, international superstar and beloved actor, is a bad dancer? Maybe! It's unclear, as of this writing, how many Craigheads will defend his honor and his dancing skills. The point is, though, that he's a dorky dancer, and most actors are kind of bad at dancing in the first place.
Hey, actors: stop dancing
For every Jennifer Lopez and Channing Tatum — who trained as dancers before they became enormous movie stars — there's an actor who, despite their obvious talent, has two left feet. Some performers, especially comic actors, take their lemons and make lemonade; think Julia Louis-Dreyfus' insane Elaine dance from "Seinfeld," or Melissa McCarthy playing up her dorky side to spectacular effect in projects like "Spy." Others, however, have somehow tricked the world into thinking it's okay if you let them dance... and one notable example even snagged an Academy Award for it.
Ryan Gosling might have pulled off the "Dirty Dancing" lift in "Crazy, Stupid, Love," but in "La La Land," he and Emma Stone fumble around the set with lackluster moves, presumably while Gene Kelly rolled over in his grave. (Stone won an Oscar for her role as Mia, and while she's proven herself over the years as one of Hollywood's most charismatic and capable actresses, it's a bummer that this is what won her the award.) Gone are the halcyon days of performers like Kelly leading "Singin' In the Rain" — now, you can helm a movie musical without much discernable dancing talent. Taking that situation and turning it into a joke, like Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper did in "Silver Linings Playbook," is a solid move, but playing it straight-faced is a different matter entirely.
It's embarrassing, really - just stop it
Worse still is when a movie is about dancing and stars a person who can't do just that. Take "Save the Last Dance," the 2001 film that invites audiences to wonder what it would be like if one of the most physically awkward people on the planet learned how to dance cool so she can get into Juillard. Julia Stiles is a lovely actress who's been working steadily for years, but she cannot dance to save her life, let alone that last dance. Paired opposite Sean Patrick Thomas, who can move, Stiles is laughably bad, and her on-screen Juillard audition is hilarious for all of the wrong reasons.
Stiles' turn is perhaps exactly as infamous as Hayden Panetierre's eminently meme-able dance sequence from "Bring it On: All or Nothing," where the young actresses jerks her body back and forth like she's having some sort of medical emergency — when it comes to bad movie dancing, you can't ignore Pantierre's, uh, "krumping." (Both of these examples, it's worth noting, have also aged quite poorly in terms of appropriation.) Like Stone and Stiles, Panetierre is a perfectly solid actress, but in this clip, she looks completely absurd.
Not every actor has to do everything. And you know what? Some of them – actually, most of them! – should stop trying to dance. Leave that to the Tatums and the Lopezes and the other multi-hyphenates in the world, take your dancing shoes off, and take a seat. Please. We're begging you.