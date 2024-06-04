Touched By An Angel Is Getting A Second Life On TikTok (For The Worst Reason)

One of the most disappointing ways in which modern TV shows age poorly involves having episodes where white performers don blackface. "30 Rock" has many questionable moments, including incorporating blackface on several occasions. And Jimmy Fallon has huge regrets for donning blackface on "Saturday Night Live." To add to the list, an episode of the hit 1990s series "Touched By an Angel" is getting scrutinized on TikTok for putting lead actor, Roma Downey, in offensive makeup.

People are noting the tone-deaf storyline for Season 5, Episode 23 — "Black Like Monica." Normally, Monica is an angel who goes down to Earth to help mortals with their various crises of faith. The episode sees Monica become Black to help solve the murder of a Black man in a small town, causing her to experience racial prejudice first-hand. Downey takes on blackface throughout the duration of the story, and at the end, she prays to become white again, saving her from racist men who wanted to kill her when she was Black.

Needless to say, the clip's getting roasted online, with the hosts of the above TikTok making fun of the wig Downey wears when sporting blackface. Similar derision came from @heartthrobert, who points out how Downey in blackface looks awfully similar to Rachel Dolezal, who made headlines as a white woman pretending to be Black. It's a bizarre episode, but as @heartthrobert says, that may be due to the fact "Black Like Monica" was written and directed by white people who clearly didn't have the best handle on the Black experience in America.