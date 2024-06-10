Zack Snyder's 300 Return May Spell Doom For A Massive Netflix Franchise
Zack Snyder may be returning to the "300" universe, though it could happen at the expense of another franchise. According to Variety, the director is in talks to take on a prequel series to the 2006 film, which follows a group of Spartan warriors who must protect their empire from Persian invaders. Details about the project are being kept under wraps for now, but it may be bad news for the future of Netflix's "Rebel Moon" saga.
"Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver" is officially the worst-reviewed movie of Zack Snyder's career. As of this writing, the film boasts a 15% score on Rotten Tomatoes, so Snyder may not be in a hurry to return to the franchise any time soon. The film wasn't a commercial hit either, as "Rebel Moon 2" fell out of Netflix's top 10 within a week of being released.
The data suggests that the "Rebel Moon" saga hasn't gone according to plan for Snyder and Netflix, even though there are tentative plans in place to make more sequels. That said, Snyder has been open about wanting to move on to other projects — and that was before "The Scargiver" flopped.
Zack Snyder wants to take a break from Rebel Moon
Zack Snyder wants to focus on other franchises before returning to "Rebel Moon." Before the sequel was released, the director expressed an interest in returning to the "Army of the Dead" universe, but that was before the "300" rumors began circulating. Now that an opportunity to revisit Sparta is reportedly on the cards, Snyder may also have to put his zombie franchise on hold for a while.
Of course, it's also possible that Snyder will focus on something else entirely. In an interview with the Express, the "Rebel Moon" director hinted at taking on a more intimate project for his next outing. "We definitely are gonna take a small breather, I think," he said. "And go do, maybe a little movie." One can only imagine that the "300" series will be a massive undertaking if it does get the green light. But it's clear that even if the series doesn't move forward, Snyder isn't interested in diving into another "Rebel Moon" movie right away.
"300" is one of Snyder's most acclaimed films, so returning to this franchise seems like a safe bet following the poor response to "Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver." For now, though, the director is keeping his cards close to the vest.