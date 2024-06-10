Zack Snyder's 300 Return May Spell Doom For A Massive Netflix Franchise

Zack Snyder wants to focus on other franchises before returning to "Rebel Moon." Before the sequel was released, the director expressed an interest in returning to the "Army of the Dead" universe, but that was before the "300" rumors began circulating. Now that an opportunity to revisit Sparta is reportedly on the cards, Snyder may also have to put his zombie franchise on hold for a while.

Of course, it's also possible that Snyder will focus on something else entirely. In an interview with the Express, the "Rebel Moon" director hinted at taking on a more intimate project for his next outing. "We definitely are gonna take a small breather, I think," he said. "And go do, maybe a little movie." One can only imagine that the "300" series will be a massive undertaking if it does get the green light. But it's clear that even if the series doesn't move forward, Snyder isn't interested in diving into another "Rebel Moon" movie right away.

"300" is one of Snyder's most acclaimed films, so returning to this franchise seems like a safe bet following the poor response to "Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver." For now, though, the director is keeping his cards close to the vest.