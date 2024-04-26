Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon 2 Has Already Been Dethroned From No. 1 Spot On Netflix's Top 10

Director Zack Snyder's "Rebel Moon — Part 2: The Scargiver" has had a rough go on Netflix since its release on April 19. It has officially taken its place as Snyder's worst movie in the eyes of Rotten Tomatoes critics, and word of mouth online has failed to help its cause. Despite all the bad press, the second installment in the "Rebel Moon" saga has put up strong viewership numbers, skyrocketing to the No. 1 spot on Netflix's top 10 list of most popular films in the United States. However, that momentum seems to be waning, as it is no longer in the top spot.

On April 24, just under a week after its premiere, "Rebel Moon — Part 2" was unceremoniously dethroned as the No. 1 movie on Netflix in the US. According to FlixPatrol, the sequel was overtaken by quite a different project: director Will Gluck's romantic comedy "Anyone But You," starring Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell. Time will tell if "Rebel Moon – Part 2" will be able to regain its top position, or if it will continue to sink in the rankings. Nipping at its heels are "King Richard" from director Reinaldo Marcus Green and led by Will Smith, and "Rust Creek" from director Jen McGowan and starring Hermione Corfield.

If nothing else, at least Snyder can take pride in the fact that two of his movies are in the top 10 simultaneously.