Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon 2 Has Already Been Dethroned From No. 1 Spot On Netflix's Top 10
Director Zack Snyder's "Rebel Moon — Part 2: The Scargiver" has had a rough go on Netflix since its release on April 19. It has officially taken its place as Snyder's worst movie in the eyes of Rotten Tomatoes critics, and word of mouth online has failed to help its cause. Despite all the bad press, the second installment in the "Rebel Moon" saga has put up strong viewership numbers, skyrocketing to the No. 1 spot on Netflix's top 10 list of most popular films in the United States. However, that momentum seems to be waning, as it is no longer in the top spot.
On April 24, just under a week after its premiere, "Rebel Moon — Part 2" was unceremoniously dethroned as the No. 1 movie on Netflix in the US. According to FlixPatrol, the sequel was overtaken by quite a different project: director Will Gluck's romantic comedy "Anyone But You," starring Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell. Time will tell if "Rebel Moon – Part 2" will be able to regain its top position, or if it will continue to sink in the rankings. Nipping at its heels are "King Richard" from director Reinaldo Marcus Green and led by Will Smith, and "Rust Creek" from director Jen McGowan and starring Hermione Corfield.
If nothing else, at least Snyder can take pride in the fact that two of his movies are in the top 10 simultaneously.
The first Rebel Moon film has returned to the top 10
Around four months before "Rebel Moon – Part 2: The Scargiver" arrived on Netflix, its predecessor premiered on the streamer. "Rebel Moon — Part 1: A Child of Fire" — a film that Zack Snyder admits contains just a little "Star Wars" DNA — opened strong with viewership numbers nearing 24 million. According to Deadline, "Rebel Moon — Part 2" was unable to pass this number, clocking in at roughly 21.4 million views upon its release. Much like its sequel, "Rebel Moon — Part 1" failed to make waves on Rotten Tomatoes, landing at a 21% rotten critic score.
Since the release of the second "Rebel Moon" film, the first has seen a resurgence in Netflix viewership. Though "Rebel Moon — Part 2" lost its top spot on the Netflix top 10, "Rebel Moon — Part 1" was also present on the list. As of April 24, the film had taken the No. 10 spot. It had called the No. 8 spot home just two days prior, only to be replaced by director Kelly Asbury's "Smurfs: The Lost Village." This sudden surge in watchers likely came as a result of the "Rebel Moon" sequel's release, with those who hadn't seen the original rushing to check it out, while those who had seen it already gave it a rewatch.
Evidently, the "Rebel Moon" films haven't turned out to be major successes by any metric, with the second struggling to retain viewers. Thus, it remains to be seen if Zack Snyder's grand plans for the "Rebel Moon" franchise will happen, or if the series will swiftly fade into entertainment obscurity.