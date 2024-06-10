Is Zathura Really A Secret Jumanji Sequel? It's Complicated

When audiences sat down to watch Jon Favreau's "Zathura: A Space Adventure" in 2005, they were surprised by how similar it was to 1995's "Jumanji." Both films follow the same premise: children play a board game, only to have elements of the game come to life. In the case of "Zathura," the family playing the titular game are transported to space. "Zathura" faded into obscurity upon release, but the forgotten sci-fi adventure later found a second life on Netflix and has since become a cult favorite for fans who grew up watching it. It's up for debate if "Zathura" is a secret sequel to "Jumanji," but it's definitely not a rip-off, as the films sort-of exist in the same universe.

Both projects are produced by Sony Pictures and are based on novels written by author Chris Van Allsburg. The "Zathura" and "Jumanji" books are part of the same franchise and are inter-connected. Seeing as "Jumanji" came out first, that makes "Zathura" a sequel to the jungle classic. While the books are connected more explicitly, the films are largely divorced from one another. Both the "Jumanji" and "Zathura" books feature overlapping characters, but the "Zathura" film doesn't follow up on this.

Their respective source materials are connected, but Favreau's "Zathura" is essentially a standalone spin-off that doesn't lean into the larger universe "Jumanji" established. Though this may confuse fans, the decision to have "Zathura" divorced from the classic Robin Williams comedy was an intentional decision by Favreau.