Martin Lawrence's SNL Appearance Got Him Banned From NBC (For A Good Reason)

Back in the early-to-mid-'90s, one could argue that Martin Lawrence had as bright a future in entertainment as his "Bad Boys" co-star Will Smith. But while Smith kept going from strength to strength as a family-friendly icon in both movies and rap, Lawrence's momentum was derailed as he found himself embroiled in multiple controversies during the decade. Before all those accusations and arrests, though, the actor-comedian made a disastrous appearance on "Saturday Night Live" that saw him completely banned from NBC programming — at least for some time.

The incident took place during the February 19, 1994, episode of "SNL," where Lawrence was the night's guest host. As seen in this YouTube clip, the "Martin" star warns the audience early on that he could potentially get censored for what he's about to say. After some references to the case of Lorena Bobbitt, a Virginia woman who cut off her husband John's penis as revenge for his allegedly abusive behavior, Lawrence then segues into a number of jokes about poor feminine hygiene. He doesn't use any strong language, but the off-color wisecracks definitely push the boundaries of good taste and continue until the end of the monologue.

Not surprisingly, Lawrence's performance was apparently unscripted, and while it initially aired without a hitch in the Eastern part of the U.S., the monologue generated hundreds of complaints from shocked viewers. As such, it was significantly censored by the time West Coast audiences got to watch it, and when the dust settled, Lawrence joined the growing list of celebrities banned from "SNL." Worse yet, the Los Angeles Times noted in March 1994 that the comic was prohibited from appearing on other NBC shows as well "for the time being."