Godzilla X Kong: That Huge Mothra Theory You Heard? It's True

Along with kaiju like Mechagodzilla and King Ghidorah, Mothra is one of the most famous and powerful monsters in the "Godzilla" franchise, so it was a big deal when she made her MonsterVerse debut in 2019's "Godzilla: King of the Monsters." By the end of that same film, however, Mothra dies valiantly while helping to save the world. Her subsequent return in "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" was somewhat surprising as a result, sparking theories of how exactly it happened. One of those theories has now been confirmed by director Adam Wingard.

In a new art book for the film, Wingard explains that yes, the Mothra seen in "New Empire" is actually much older than the one in "King of the Monsters," though the two share a powerful familial bond. "This is essentially Mothra's mother," the director explained (via ComicBook.com). "The eggs that were laid on the surface were laid by ['The New Empire'] version of Mothra and this film establishes that she is the protector of the pathways to the surface which are vortexes. And so, theoretically, this Titan has access to these vortexes and laid eggs on the surface, which is what we saw in 'King of The Monsters.' She is the original one."

This explains why Mothra is still in egg form at the start of "King of the Monsters," and why awakening the older kaiju in "Godzilla x Kong" is a more in-depth process. It also pays homage to the origins of the character in a fun way.