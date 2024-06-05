Star Wars: The Acolyte's Brain Parasite Exposes Something Scary About Jedi

This article contains spoilers for "The Acolyte" Episodes 1 and 2

Ask most casual "Star Wars" fans, and they'll tell you that the Jedi are good guys. They're the keepers of the peace — the guardians of the galaxy, if you will. And though their spiritual dogma occasionally slips into obsessive territory, they champion the light above all else. In a world where darkness and evil are tangible forces, how could the Jedi be anything but heroes?

Dig a little deeper, though, and the answer to that question starts to get messy. The "Star Wars" prequels in particular paint a far more complicated view of the Jedi — a religious order that takes children from their families, rejects all emotional attachments, and blindly follows the will of the state more often than not, sometimes to the point of open war. "Star Wars: The Acolyte" shows the Jedi at what's supposed to be a peak moment for the order during the High Republic — the era preceding "The Phantom Menace." And yet, the new Disney+ series opens with its own tainted picture of the Jedi.

After former Jedi Osha (Amandla Stenberg) is arrested by members of the order for a murder committed by her twin sister Osha, she's put on a prisoner transfer ship bound for Coruscant. While onboard, she sees another prisoner who's been incapacitated by a parasite attached to his mouth. This mind-altering creature is apparently a pretty standard tool in the Jedi's law enforcement activities, which is unsettling to say the least.