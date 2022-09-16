Galadriel Actress Morfydd Clark Describes The Bling She Got To Wear For Amazon's Rings Of Power - Exclusive

Galadriel has always been an awe-inspiring character within J.R.R. Tolkien's legendarium. During "The Hobbit" and "The Lord of the Rings," she is an elder stateswoman who wields an Elven Ring, uses a magic mirror, leads an Elven kingdom, and openly strives with Sauron. Yet the big test for this impressive heroine comes when she's offered a tiny golden trinket by a quiet little Hobbit. While she passes this test of temptation, the glimpse through her wise, somber appearance harkens back to an earlier time, when she was more headstrong and less experienced yet clearly still filled with ambition and fire.

"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" is exploring this earlier phase of Galadriel's life through its Second Age setting. When we first meet Galadriel, she's an Elf hellbent on a mission. A tempest in her drives her forward with the passion and vigor not of a tempered politician but of an impulsive warrior. Even in this early time, though, there are elements about Galadriel that remain the same. Her desire for power and to be the woman in charge is clearly present at all times, as is her understanding that Sauron is a huge problem.

One quiet yet important connecting point also has to do with her hair. Galadriel's hair is so famous that there's an entire scene in "The Fellowship of the Ring" devoted to Gimli making the shocking request for a single strand of her hair — and getting three instead. Her half-uncle, Fëanor, asks for her hair to inspire and help with his crafting, too, even though she says no on that occasion.

Looper recently sat down with Galadriel actress Morfydd Clark and talked about her character's hair, its importance, and what they've done to reflect that (quite literally) in the show.