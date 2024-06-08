Patricia Arquette's Nude Scenes In Lost Highway Forced Her To Stand Up For Herself

David Lynch's "Lost Highway" is a tough movie for a variety of reasons. The mind-boggling horror-thriller features bizarre plot twists that need to be explained and deals with weighty themes like misogyny and murder — difficult subjects at the best of times. However, it was a terrifying experience for Patricia Arquette in other ways, as her role required her to take her clothes off. That said, the experience also enabled the performer to stand up to some gross people on set.

While speaking to Variety, Arquette recalled some of the men on set saying crude things about her body while she was filming her nude scenes. This prompted the actor to make sure that only the essential people were allowed to be around during those moments — and she was willing to throw fists if her request wasn't met. "I do have a tough side, I'll tell ya," Arquette recalled. "It was supposed to be a closed set. I said, 'If I take this robe off and I look at you, and I know you don't have to be there, I am going to punch you in the face.'"

Arquette's story further proves that working under stressful conditions is one of the untold truths of filming nude scenes. Despite the negative moments, however, the experience on "Lost Highway" taught the actor to be more confident in the grand scheme of things.