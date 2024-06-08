Patricia Arquette's Nude Scenes In Lost Highway Forced Her To Stand Up For Herself
David Lynch's "Lost Highway" is a tough movie for a variety of reasons. The mind-boggling horror-thriller features bizarre plot twists that need to be explained and deals with weighty themes like misogyny and murder — difficult subjects at the best of times. However, it was a terrifying experience for Patricia Arquette in other ways, as her role required her to take her clothes off. That said, the experience also enabled the performer to stand up to some gross people on set.
While speaking to Variety, Arquette recalled some of the men on set saying crude things about her body while she was filming her nude scenes. This prompted the actor to make sure that only the essential people were allowed to be around during those moments — and she was willing to throw fists if her request wasn't met. "I do have a tough side, I'll tell ya," Arquette recalled. "It was supposed to be a closed set. I said, 'If I take this robe off and I look at you, and I know you don't have to be there, I am going to punch you in the face.'"
Arquette's story further proves that working under stressful conditions is one of the untold truths of filming nude scenes. Despite the negative moments, however, the experience on "Lost Highway" taught the actor to be more confident in the grand scheme of things.
Nowadays, Patricia Arquette feels better about her Lost Highway nude scenes
The nude scenes in "Lost Highway" were a big deal for Patricia Arquette to perform. In the same interview with Variety, she explained that she's the type of person who takes baths in the dark because she's shy. She didn't work out for the movie either, which only added to her nerves going in. These days, however, she's happy with the way she looks in David Lynch's film.
"I [worked out] for 'True Romance' and even then, my body type was not 'the body type' of that time," Arquette said. "It was curvy and athletic, and strong, and I got criticism for that. 'Your teeth aren't straight' and all this bulls**t. Now, I look at 'Lost Highway' and think: 'It wasn't such a big risk. You look alright, kid.'"
David Lynch's filmography contains some of the most disturbing nude scenes ever filmed, as they're often associated with dark and difficult subject matter. As such, it's understandable why performers would feel uncomfortable stripping off in his projects, even if they didn't have to deal with crude people on set. Arquette certainly had her reservations early on, but it seems that the experience on "Lost Highway" helped her stand up for herself and feel more comfortable in her own skin.