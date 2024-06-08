Titanic With A Cat: That's It, That's The Headline

It's no secret that James Cameron is a director who has stuck to his guns on the projects he's wanted to bring to life, down to the smallest detail. The "Titanic" director even had to get scientific to prove that Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) really had no chance on that door. While that argument may have kept fans quiet, there's another suggestion that we don't think the self-proclaimed king of the world has likely considered. What if "Titanic" had cats in it? Would it have made for an equally appealing watch? Well, thanks to the magic of YouTube, it turns out it may be worth including with fan films that are better than big-budget blockbusters.

Swapping Rose out (sorry, Kate Winslet) for the now YouTube-famous feline OwlKitty, this take on Cameron's Oscar-winning entry sees Jack get caught up with a black cat who is added to some of the film's most iconic moments. Thankfully, the cat survives the catastrophe right up until Jack's icy exit, which the film's new addition really doesn't seem to care much about.

It has it all — disaster, suspense, purring — masterfully applied thanks to the YouTuber who has been at this gig for a while. Beginning in 2010, OwlKitty has riffed on a variety of iconic big-screen entries, all with equally brilliant effect thanks to the help of Lizzy, a cat that has unknowingly stumbled into everything from "Star Wars" to "Harry Potter" and earned an incredible 2.51 million subscribers in the process.