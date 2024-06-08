Titanic With A Cat: That's It, That's The Headline
It's no secret that James Cameron is a director who has stuck to his guns on the projects he's wanted to bring to life, down to the smallest detail. The "Titanic" director even had to get scientific to prove that Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) really had no chance on that door. While that argument may have kept fans quiet, there's another suggestion that we don't think the self-proclaimed king of the world has likely considered. What if "Titanic" had cats in it? Would it have made for an equally appealing watch? Well, thanks to the magic of YouTube, it turns out it may be worth including with fan films that are better than big-budget blockbusters.
Swapping Rose out (sorry, Kate Winslet) for the now YouTube-famous feline OwlKitty, this take on Cameron's Oscar-winning entry sees Jack get caught up with a black cat who is added to some of the film's most iconic moments. Thankfully, the cat survives the catastrophe right up until Jack's icy exit, which the film's new addition really doesn't seem to care much about.
It has it all — disaster, suspense, purring — masterfully applied thanks to the YouTuber who has been at this gig for a while. Beginning in 2010, OwlKitty has riffed on a variety of iconic big-screen entries, all with equally brilliant effect thanks to the help of Lizzy, a cat that has unknowingly stumbled into everything from "Star Wars" to "Harry Potter" and earned an incredible 2.51 million subscribers in the process.
OwlKitty has taken on Top Gun and Jurassic Park, and the results are brilliant
Not stopping in riffing on absolute classics of the past, OwlKitty has stumbled into more recent cinematic gems and somehow made the beloved entries even better. The last two big titles the cat has strutted into are "Top Gun: Maverick" and most recently, Greta Gerwig's "Barbie," because seeing a cat sharing a screen with Ryan Gosling's Ken just had to be done. Is it as bonkers as you'd expect? Incredibly so. However, even though Greta Gerwig has stated she isn't ready to start thinking about a "Barbie 2," perhaps a guest appearance from this iconic cat could change things. Hey, the fact we even got a "Barbie" movie is wild, so why not chuck a cat in there to mix things up?
There's clearly an audience for this alternative cast member, judging by the comments on OwlKitty's uploads. One fan, @H.K.5, said regarding the "Titanic" take, "This is actually way more emotional than the original trailer." Meanwhile, @edhardcore6881 said, "[Let's] be honest, we would all pay our hard earned money to see these as feature length films." Perhaps if Hollywood feels there should be no expense spared, this might be considered for the future. We'd just advise not leaving any half-filled glasses, vases, or fragile objects out on worktop surfaces, or else the budget will really escalate.