Blue Bloods Showrunner Reveals The Show's 'First Family' (But It's Not What You Think)
When one thinks of the most preeminent family in all of "Blue Bloods," one is naturally drawn to the sprawling, law-abiding Reagan clan. But according to showrunner Kevin Wade, there's only one first family on the show's set — and it's a real-life couple whose family put Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) and the gang to shame.
In an Instagram post, Wade paid tribute to crew members Chris and Yvonne, who met on the "Blue Bloods" set, forged a relationship, married, and had two children. "As we wind down 14 years of Blue Bloods I'm going to attempt a family album before we all scatter and this family seems like a good place to start. Chris and Yvonne are our First Family, in that they are the only couple (that I know of, anyway) who met as crew members with us, fell in love, got married, and started a family. That jacket on their beautiful daughter was made by our art and wardrobe departments to commemorate that blessed event," Wade captioned the Instagram post.
The images — part of a family album Wade is posting to his Instagram featuring photos of crew and cast members to memorialize the conclusion of the series — are just a few that Wade has posted in recent days.
The Blue Bloods family album is growing
Besides the snapshot of Chris and Yvonne posted above, Kevin Wade has posted a number of images to his Instagram which chronicle the end of "Blue Bloods."
One image features Stacy Keach with the cast, putting in a final appearance as the Archbishop of New York City after popping up in 10 previous episodes. Another shows a smiling Vanessa Ray — who plays Eddie Janko-Reagan — preparing to give a laugh-packed address to a room filled with female officers preparing to graduate from the New York City police academy. Wade posted an image of himself with the late Tony Bennett and Jimmy Buffett, and Max Weinberg of the E-Street Band and Conan O'Brien Show fame. He added another of himself outside of the home they use for the exterior shots of the Reagan household with first assistant director Stephen "Shep" Shepard, writer Ian Biederman, and director Doug Aarniokoski.
Wade has even posted a montage of pictures of cakes eaten on the set throughout the years, including the one presented to Selleck on his 79th birthday. Fans will find out who ends up with their just desserts when "Blue Bloods" wraps up its final season this fall.