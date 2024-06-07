Blue Bloods Showrunner Reveals The Show's 'First Family' (But It's Not What You Think)

When one thinks of the most preeminent family in all of "Blue Bloods," one is naturally drawn to the sprawling, law-abiding Reagan clan. But according to showrunner Kevin Wade, there's only one first family on the show's set — and it's a real-life couple whose family put Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) and the gang to shame.

In an Instagram post, Wade paid tribute to crew members Chris and Yvonne, who met on the "Blue Bloods" set, forged a relationship, married, and had two children. "As we wind down 14 years of Blue Bloods I'm going to attempt a family album before we all scatter and this family seems like a good place to start. Chris and Yvonne are our First Family, in that they are the only couple (that I know of, anyway) who met as crew members with us, fell in love, got married, and started a family. That jacket on their beautiful daughter was made by our art and wardrobe departments to commemorate that blessed event," Wade captioned the Instagram post.

The images — part of a family album Wade is posting to his Instagram featuring photos of crew and cast members to memorialize the conclusion of the series — are just a few that Wade has posted in recent days.