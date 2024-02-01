The Blue Bloods Cast Celebrated Tom Selleck's 79th Birthday With An Arresting Cake

Tom Selleck is definitely a television superstar of the highest magnitude, and it's perhaps unsurprising that his "Blue Bloods" castmates like him so much that they had a special cake made up in January 2024 to celebrate his 79th birthday. Abigail Hawk, who plays Abigail Baker on the show, posted a picture of the cake to her Instagram, wishing Selleck a happy birthday and letting fans of the show get a closer look at the pastry. "Happiest birthday, boss. We're the luckiest!" read Hawk's caption, which was bookended by two blue heart-shaped emoji.

The cake, a blue-iced affair that featured an edible chocolate hat and badge, pays tribute to Selleck's role as Frank Reagan on the program, sporting regalia related to the New York Police Department and symbols connected to Frank's position as a commander on the force; there was also a white banner wishing the actor a happy birthday. The sides featured cutouts of the New York City skyline and the Blue Bloods" logo, and the cake itself was topped by two blue candles.

Aside from Hawk, Robert Clohessy and Gregory Jbara, who respectively play Sid Gormley and Garrett Moore, were there to celebrate with the veteran actor. Selleck was also feted by his other TV children, as Bridget Moynahan and Donnie Wahlberg shared celebratory Instagram posts.

While there's no word about who made the cake, this isn't the first time Selleck has inspired a baker to new creative heights. Believe it or not, fans can make a treat at home inspired by Selleck's status as a TV hunk in the 1980s.