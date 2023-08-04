Did Star Wars Just Introduce An AI 'Anti-Force'?

Since the beginning of the franchise, characters in "Star Wars" have been guided by the Force, a power that flows through all living things. Traditionally, the conflicts in "Star Wars" boil down to which side of the Force a being falls under — light or dark. But if a power like the Force exists, might there not be other powers like it? Less common, certainly, but it would be surprising if other Force-like powers weren't lurking around the galaxy far, far away. Thanks to a new comic book series, we now know that one such power might be entirely inorganic.

In the comic "Star Wars: Dark Droids #1," we are introduced to an unnamed malevolent being that's able to take control of droids, turning them into a hive mind for itself. In a sense, this entity represents a dark inversion of the Force. Rather than existing in all living things as the Force does, this entity resides in non-organic life. It appears as a small disc with 'A'-shaped markings but hides a terrifying power.

It's important to note that the entity of "Dark Droids" does not appear to be Force-sensitive, differentiating it from the few Force-sensitive droids, such as Iron Knights, we've seen a few times in obscure "Star Wars" stories. Rather, it can replicate Force-like powers. The technological entity describes itself as having its own consciousness in addition to the individual consciousnesses of each droid it infects. "I am a droid," it says. "But also something else ... I was the Spark Eternal."

The Spark Eternal, as the entity calls itself, was once bonded with organic beings. But it is, itself, fully inorganic. Still, it is also essentially an anti-Force, and it was created for that purpose.