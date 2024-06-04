The Godzilla Minus One English Dub Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

Earlier this year, "Godzilla Minus One" made history by being the first film in the franchise to take home an Oscar. Shortly after making cinematic history, the blockbuster finally received a home video release... in Japan only. With a muted home media debut, "Godzilla Minus One" got a unfortunate honor: becoming one of the most pirated films in the world. Fans everywhere, however, rejoiced this past weekend, as "Godzilla Minus One" finally became available to watch at home in the United States. While most cinephiles will end up watching the Kaiju pic in its original Japanese recording, they shouldn't ignore the English dub, which is receiving surprisingly decent reviews.

When it comes to English dubs for Japanese films, most are criticized for featuring overacting or poor enthusiasm. "Godzilla Minus One," on the other hand, seems to have an exceptional, immersive English dub. "It is so decent, that I would go as far as to say its one of those dubs that is either a very good alternative, or could be seen as the main audio for the film if you wish," shared Reddit user u/V1va-NA-THANI3L in the fan r/Godzilla subreddit. "It surprised me very much. I bought the acting, the emotions, not once did it feel force or even fake. They made it sound like the actors were speaking in English!" they added.

Surprisingly, most fans agree that the dubbing is pretty good. "I can't really say I prefer it over the subbed, but it was very well done. I would have been perfectly fine to watch the movie like this on my first viewing," shared u/WheatleySoms.