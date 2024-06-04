Inhumans Star Anson Mount Confirms That Marvel Rumor You Heard Is False

There's a mountain's worth of anticipation for the upcoming "Avengers: Secret Wars," currently slated to release on May 7, 2027. Given its Multiversal nature, pretty much any Marvel character who's appeared in any film or on any TV series has the potential to show up in some capacity. But no one should expect the return of the ill-fated Inhumans, at least according to Anson Mount.

After the "Inhumans" TV show flopped, it appeared those characters would be pushed off to the side, never mentioned again. However, Mount reprised his role as Inhumans leader Black Bolt in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." It may have given hope that the Inhumans had a place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after all, but Mount responded to a rumor suggesting the Inhumans would be in "Secret Wars." The actor wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), "This is so interesting. Please tell us more about this contract I apparently signed in my sleep. I'm so curious to hear all the juicy details from a feed that is clearly not a click-farm."

It's harsh words, but they remain a good reminder to be skeptical of any rumors at this point. Assuming it doesn't face any more delays, "Secret Wars" still has a ways to come out. Several more rumors will undoubtedly emerge in that time, so take anything you hear with a grain of salt.