This Forgotten X-Men Pasta Commercial Is Genuinely Disturbing For A Weird Reason

It's time eat your favorite X-Men, kids. Back in the '90s, comic book junkies and children religiously tuned in to watch "X-Men: The Animated Series," which brought the iconic mutants to the small screen. Decades later, the animated series has been revived in the form of "X-Men '97," which boasts a massive Rotten Tomatoes score. With the show back on everyone's minds, fans are looking back nostalgically on the OG series — and its genuinely disturbing tie-in. To capitalize on the franchise's popularity with the youth in the '90s, Marvel teamed up with canned pasta manufacturer Chef Boyardee to create a special can of "X-Men"-themed pasta. While tie-ins are always welcome, this one was just weird.

To promote the superhero-centric meal, Chef Boyardee released an animated commercial that featured the nefarious Mister Sinister turning the X-Men into pasta.

Done for a Chef Boyardee commercial https://t.co/CbEEmnNCgI pic.twitter.com/9YtEZR4H6s — Cool Comic Art (@CoolComicArt) May 22, 2024

The advertisement is legitimately maniacal, showing mutants like Wolverine, Storm, and Beast being abducted by the villain. For some reason, Mister Sinister's plan involves turning the superheroes into a canned pasta that's both shelf-stable and delicious. The animated ad ends with Professor X imploring fans to set the trapped heroes free, presumably by eating them.

Mister Sinister, who is also one of the villains of "X-Men '97," does a great job of at least making this threat disturbing. Rewatching the forgotten ad has some fans remembering just how unhinged the promotion was. "That seems insane to me. I remember that commercial. Gorgeous artwork," wrote user @dEnny_UK on X, formerly known as Twitter.