The International Thriller Everyone's Watching On Netflix Right Now

A fascinating international thriller is taking over Netflix. Released on May 29, 2024, the Polish-language picture "Colors of Evil: Red" is quickly becoming a favorite for Netflix subscribers. From June 2 through June 4, it has been the most-watched film on the entire platform worldwide. The film comes ahead of the beloved, award-winning "Godzilla Minus One," which fans can finally stream at home. Stateside, "Colors of Evil: Red" was the second-most watched film on Netflix USA on June 1 through 3.

The Polish film is quickly blowing up the charts and has emerged as an unexpected sleeper hit, taking critics by surprise. As of this writing, the Netflix exclusive doesn't have a Rotten Tomatoes critics score. Overall, the critical consensus on the international thriller appears to be mixed to negative, with Decider's Johnny Loftus deeming it to be a middle-of-the-road thriller. Despite average critical receipts, the film seems to have became a favorite for those on social media.

"'Colors of evil red' on netflix got me wide awake!!" shared X (formerly known as Twitter) user @girlthatskiy. "'Colors of Evil: Red' is a great movie. I didn't know Polish books were this good," wrote @chaenghollie. Cinephiles on Letterboxd, the film-centric social media platform, have deemed "Colors of Evil: Red" to be a serviceable and completely watchable thriller that isn't interested in reinventing the wheel. "Unfortunately, the twists in the film aren't 'that' shocking and the conclusion leaves a couple of questions unanswered. I'm a bit unsatisfied, but 'Colors of Evil: Red' remains respectable enough to amuse murder-mysteries buff," wrote user Deathy in a three-star review.