How Actors' Families Reacted To These Love Scenes

Many actors will, throughout their careers, play the role of someone involved in a romantic storyline. Whether they're trading kisses with a long-time co-worker on a sitcom or starring in a steamy, critically acclaimed film about a complex, sensual love triangle, actors often have to make an effort to produce romantic chemistry on screen. The truth behind filming a Hollywood love scene is usually far less sexy than fans may want to believe. To make things even more awkward for the actors involved, they do these scenes knowing full well that their families will likely see them.

Family members of Hollywood actors have been known to react to these kinds of scenes in a variety of ways. Some people have had parents coaching them through their earliest love scenes, while others can't even discuss a romantic movie with their folks. Partners of actors regularly have to deal with their spouses getting intimate with another person in front of the camera, and they all have their different ways of handling this. No two loved ones seem to have the same reaction to the actor in their life getting romantic or sexy on screen. The one thing they all have in common is that their reactions make for interesting reading for us fans.