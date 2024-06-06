Why Argylle Reviews Surprised Director Matthew Vaughn (In The Worst Way)

Director Matthew Vaughn is finally opening up about those brutal "Argylle" reviews. The spy flick, which debuted in early February 2024, received a mixed-to-negative reception from critics. The film boasts a poor 33% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes — a career low for Vaughn, a filmmaker who previously brought viewers hits like "X-Men: First Class" and "The Kingsman." In an interview with Empire, Vaughn discussed how the backlash the film received was genuinely surprising at first. "My guard came down on 'Argylle,'" he admitted. "We had done test screenings that had gone fantastically well. The premiere was a really fun night, and it was like going back to the 'Snatch' days where there was such excitement. And I started drinking the Kool-Aid."

When the reviews came out, Vaughn couldn't believe just how negative they were. "We didn't make 'Citizen Kane,' but f***ing hell, then the reviews came out and I'm like, 'Wait, what have I done to offend these people?' They were vitriolic. I'm not saying the movie's perfect by any means, but I didn't think it was offensive. That took me by surprise," Vaughn said. Even Looper critic Dominic Griffin was dismissive over "Argylle," giving it a poor 4/10.

For Vaughn, the backlash to his star-studded spy epic left him so perplexed that he decided to figure out exactly what he did wrong. "I even went round to cinemas because I thought, 'Maybe I've lost the plot now.' It did rattle me," Vaughn said. "I'm genuinely scratching my head about that, because you can't ignore it. It wasn't like [just] a few bad reviews."