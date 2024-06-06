Why Argylle Reviews Surprised Director Matthew Vaughn (In The Worst Way)
Director Matthew Vaughn is finally opening up about those brutal "Argylle" reviews. The spy flick, which debuted in early February 2024, received a mixed-to-negative reception from critics. The film boasts a poor 33% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes — a career low for Vaughn, a filmmaker who previously brought viewers hits like "X-Men: First Class" and "The Kingsman." In an interview with Empire, Vaughn discussed how the backlash the film received was genuinely surprising at first. "My guard came down on 'Argylle,'" he admitted. "We had done test screenings that had gone fantastically well. The premiere was a really fun night, and it was like going back to the 'Snatch' days where there was such excitement. And I started drinking the Kool-Aid."
When the reviews came out, Vaughn couldn't believe just how negative they were. "We didn't make 'Citizen Kane,' but f***ing hell, then the reviews came out and I'm like, 'Wait, what have I done to offend these people?' They were vitriolic. I'm not saying the movie's perfect by any means, but I didn't think it was offensive. That took me by surprise," Vaughn said. Even Looper critic Dominic Griffin was dismissive over "Argylle," giving it a poor 4/10.
For Vaughn, the backlash to his star-studded spy epic left him so perplexed that he decided to figure out exactly what he did wrong. "I even went round to cinemas because I thought, 'Maybe I've lost the plot now.' It did rattle me," Vaughn said. "I'm genuinely scratching my head about that, because you can't ignore it. It wasn't like [just] a few bad reviews."
Matthew Vaughn hopes audiences give Argylle a chance
The critical response to "Argylle" was no doubt disappointing, as the film was supposed to be the start of a brand-new, original spy franchise. Most critics took issue with the film's lengthy runtime and awkward, convoluted narrative. The star power of Bryce Dallas Howard, Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, John Cena, and Samuel L. Jackson also wasn't enough to make this a major crowdpleaser. Ultimately, it was a major unhinged swing that didn't hit — both critically and financially.
Matthew Vaughn's "Argylle" bombed at the box office, grossing just under $97 million worldwide. Considering the film had a massive $200 million budget, it's fair to say it will emerge as one of the biggest box office flops of the year. While there was interest in the film from general audiences, the film's muted box office run likely stemmed from the horrible things critics said about the Cavill-led movie.
Despite emerging as a box office and critical flop, "Argylle" is finding an audience on Apple TV+ according to Vaughn. "We're doing very well on streaming," the filmmaker told Empire. "People are liking it." Seeing as the film does have some fans, Vaughn is hoping that he gets the opportunity to make another film in the would-be franchise. "Nothing would make me happier than making another one. I'm getting texts saying, 'Wow, those reviews were f***ing harsh!' The more we can get people to watch 'Argylle,' the more chance we make another one. I'd love to make another one, we've got it planned."