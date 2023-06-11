Elizabeth Olsen Loves Playing Scarlet Witch, But Doesn't Mind If Her MCU Days Are Over

Scarlet Witch star Elizabeth Olsen doesn't seem to be missing the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

While speaking with "The White Lotus" Season 2 star Meghann Fahy during Variety's "Actors on Actors," Olsen candidly discussed how she doesn't miss playing Wanda Maximoff. "I think it's been almost 10 years of playing her. And I've loved it," Olsen said. "And I think the reason why I am not calling Kevin Feige every day with ideas is because I'm really proud of what we were able to do." Olsen first debuted as the character in 2015's "Avengers: Age of Ultron." She quickly became a fan-favorite, especially after her character suffered a profound loss in "Avengers: Infinity War."

When Olsen got the call for Disney+'s "WandaVision," Scarlet Witch emerged as one of the MCU's headlining acts. "I think 'WandaVision' was a really surprising opportunity," Olsen added. The nine-episode series serves as a deep dive into Scarlet Witch's psyche, displaying just how powerful (and devious) she can be. Wanda finally entered her villain era with "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," which picked up where "WandaVision" left off.

As it stands, there are no definitive plans for the character going forward. Will Olsen return to the franchise that turned her into a household name? "If someone were to tell me that I'm fired from Marvel movies, I will feel proud of what we made," Olsen continued, saying that she's currently concerned with tackling "other films and characters so it becomes less about the Marvel of it all."