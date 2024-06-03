What Happened To Martin Lawrence? Why Fans Are Worried About The Bad Boys Actor

The first reactions to "Bad Boys: Ride or Die" have united critics and audiences in praising the next installment of the action franchise. However, the internet has also seemingly united in concern over Martin Lawrence's health, who returns to play Detective Marcus Burnett in the flick.

"Entertainment Tonight" posted a clip to Instagram from a "Bad Boys 4" promotional event where Will Smith seems to lead Lawrence up toward the front of a bus. Many of the comments express worry over the latter, such as this post from @bxmixedcutie: "Did Will just help Martin walk? The way it looks Martin seems off." Earlier this year, there were also concerns after Lawrence appeared at the 2024 Emmys and seemed to slur when speaking and have difficulty reading the teleprompter. A statement after the fact explained that this was due to technical issues with the prompter, but combined with what fans are seeing at the "Bad Boys 4" press circuit, it's raising some additional alarms.

As of right now, nothing has been officially stated concerning any potential health problems the actor may or may not have at this time. But it seems fans simply want what's best for the comedy legend and hope for the best, especially given his medical history.