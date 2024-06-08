Predator Franchise Actors Who Passed Away

The star attraction of the "Predator" movies is, of course, the titular aliens. While the original "Predator" was one of Arnold Schwarzenegger's best vehicles of the '80s, the franchise has grown well beyond just him. This saga has since swapped out human protagonists and even places and times in human history, with the only constant being those nefarious Predator beasts chasing down their human prey. But despite the emphasis on those creatures, there are still human beings in this saga and they've sometimes delivered just as much entertainment as its otherworldly villains. After all, there's a reason some of Schwarznegger's most famous one-liners originated from the first "Predator."

Unfortunately, several of the actors behind those human characters (and even one alien suit performer in the original two "Predator" features) are no longer with us. Although those figures are gone from this mortal coil, their contributions to the "Predator" saga and the pop culture landscape as a whole will remain with us for a long time to come. For a number of these actors, their participation in the "Predator" films is just the tip of the iceberg in their artistic legacies. So with all due respect to the "ugly motherf*****" that still drives the franchise, let's pause to appreciate the human characters in the "Predator" franchise by paying tribute to the performers in these movies who are tragically no longer with us.