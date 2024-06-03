Restaurant Blasts Star Trek's Zachary Quinto: 'Amazing Spock, But Terrible Customer'

It's always nice to hear when actors, particularly those known for playing villains, turn out to be nice people in real life. Sadly, celebrities tend to garner reputations for being self-centered and entitled, which unfortunately gets backed up with plenty of anecdotal evidence. It would appear Zachary Quinto, best known for playing Spock in the Kelvin Timeline Star Trek movies, falls into the latter category, at least based off allegations centered on his time in one Toronto restaurant.

Fans raved about Quinto's performance on "American Horror Story: NYC," but the restaurant Manita didn't care much for his behavior when he chose to dine at the establishment. On June 3, the restaurant posted about the actor on Instagram, stating, "Zachary Quinto — an amazing Spock, but a terrible customer."

The story alleges that Quinto yelled at staff members after he didn't respond to messages about his table being ready, culminating in the host crying. The post concludes, "Mr. Quinto, take your bad vibes somewhere else, we have many lovely celebrities join us at Manita but you are NOT one of them." Entertainment Weekly mentions that it reached out to Quinto's representatives for comments but haven't heard back as of this writing.