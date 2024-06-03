Restaurant Blasts Star Trek's Zachary Quinto: 'Amazing Spock, But Terrible Customer'
It's always nice to hear when actors, particularly those known for playing villains, turn out to be nice people in real life. Sadly, celebrities tend to garner reputations for being self-centered and entitled, which unfortunately gets backed up with plenty of anecdotal evidence. It would appear Zachary Quinto, best known for playing Spock in the Kelvin Timeline Star Trek movies, falls into the latter category, at least based off allegations centered on his time in one Toronto restaurant.
Fans raved about Quinto's performance on "American Horror Story: NYC," but the restaurant Manita didn't care much for his behavior when he chose to dine at the establishment. On June 3, the restaurant posted about the actor on Instagram, stating, "Zachary Quinto — an amazing Spock, but a terrible customer."
The story alleges that Quinto yelled at staff members after he didn't respond to messages about his table being ready, culminating in the host crying. The post concludes, "Mr. Quinto, take your bad vibes somewhere else, we have many lovely celebrities join us at Manita but you are NOT one of them." Entertainment Weekly mentions that it reached out to Quinto's representatives for comments but haven't heard back as of this writing.
Zachary Quinto getting mad at restaurant staff is highly illogical
Zachary Quinto may have his own side of the incident he'll want to share with the public, especially considering how far-reaching this story has become on various outlets. However, this is a good reminder that it's always a good idea to treat service workers with compassion, as Manita provides an important message within its Instagram post: "We aren't above criticism, but we are above being demeaned."
The comments are filled with people glad to see the restaurant supporting its staff members as opposed to capitulating to the whims of a celebrity. For instance, @bbrittanyrenee wrote, "Finally, a company standing up for their staff. This happened to me at my previous workplace and instead of sticking up for me, they let me go to avoid 'bad press'. Thanks for being a real one Manita." The restaurant is even getting some good press out of the interaction, with users like @lafejordan wanting to support the establishment further: "Can't wait to dine at Manita soon!"
"Star Trek 4" got a promising update after losing director Matt Shakman, and hopefully, some more good news comes from that front soon for Quinto's sake. After getting called out so publicly on social media, Quinto may need to show the public how he can, in fact, maintain a cool head and logical demeanor as Spock rather than allegedly taking out frustrations on people just doing their jobs.