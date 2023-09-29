Star Trek 4 Gets Promising Update After Losing Director Matt Shakman

Simon Pegg has played Montgomery Scott, aka Scotty, in all three of Chris Pine's "Star Trek" movies, and some fans believe the actor should also sit in the director's chair for "Star Trek 4." Redditor u/anonymous_fireflyfan started a thread by posting, "If it's so hard to find a director for 'Star Trek 4,' and Simon Pegg wants to do 'Star Trek 4' so bad why doesn't he just direct it? Get someone passionate about Trek, like Pegg, and you'll make a great movie." Several people agreed, like u/hoodoomonster, who commented, "Yes! He would give us a charming and fun story. We don't need worlds destroyed every time." Redditor u/Sea-Professional-953 also thought Pegg would be a great choice, commenting, "I love the idea of Simon Peg [sic] directing 'Star Trek 4' – an entire movie where the crew of the Enterprise overcomes obstacles just to get to a pub on Deep Space Nine."

While Pegg is known for appearing in everything from the "Mission: Impossible" movies to "The Boys," the actor also has several credits as a screenwriter, including "Shaun of the Dead," "Hot Fuzz," and "Star Trek Beyond." He has also directed two short films, "Simon's Cam" and "Au Revoir, Chris Hemsworth." While that doesn't give him much experience, fans see him as a refreshingly bold candidate who could be the crucial factor needed to complete the mission successfully. And with those exciting endorsements, it will be interesting to see how things play out now that it's known that "Star Trek 4" is still happening.