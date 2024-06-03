X-Men '97 Director Confirms Your Spider-Man Animated Series Theory Is Wrong

The Season 1 finale of "X-Men '97" seemed to resolve a decades-long Spider-Man mystery when, amid all the chaos of Asteroid M falling toward Earth, there's a shot of Peter Parker with Mary Jane Watson from "Spider-Man: The Animated Series." That show's finale saw MJ get lost within realities, so her "X-Men '97" appearance seems to confirm Peter found her at some point.

But some aren't convinced it's really MJ, including @RCAReacts on X (formerly known as Twitter), who theorizes "['Spider-Man: The Animated Series'] ended in '98...we're seeing her in X-Men '97...that's still the hydro-clone." As "Spider-Man: TAS" fans know, the MJ on the show was a clone after the original fell into an interdimensional portal in Season 3. The series ends with Peter (Christopher Daniel Barnes) trying to find the true Mary Jane, but there was never a resolution to that particular plot thread — until now.

Though others on social media shared similar theories, "X-Men '97" Supervising Producer/Director Jake Castorena confirmed on ComicBook.com's "Phase Zero" podcast that the MJ in the episode is, in fact, the original. "I'm pretty sure, I'm like 99.9% sure, it's real MJ," he said. "I don't remember off the top of my head. But, I remember talking to Beau [DeMayo] and it was like, 'Well, if we're gonna do it, we're, we're gonna do it! Let's give the bump.' And, so it's not a clone, I'm pretty sure it's end game. I'm 99.9%." Granted, that leaves a 0.1% chance of the character actually being a clone or something else entirely, but for the time being, fans can rest easy knowing the real Peter wound up with the real MJ.