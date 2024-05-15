X-Men '97 Season 1 Finale Answers A Decades-Long Spider-Man Mystery

Contains spoilers for the "X-Men '97" Season 1 finale, "Tolerance is Extinction – Part 3"

After a remarkable run on Disney+, the first season of "X-Men '97" has come to a close. The evil Bastion (Theo James) seems to have been defeated, though the X-Men themselves haven't been able to enjoy their narrow victory. The team has been mysteriously scattered across time, leaving the likes of Forge (Gil Birmingham) and Bishop (Isaac Robinson-Smith) to figure out what went wrong. Though the finale doesn't deliver on a rumored twist (that theoretically could still happen), the season overall proved a worthy continuation of the program that paved the way for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, "X-Men: The Animated Series," in addition to another beloved animated Marvel series from the 1990s.

In the "X-Men '97" Season 1 finale, "Tolerance is Extinction – Part 3," Marvel animation fans are given some closure on the cliffhanger ending of "Spider-Man: The Animated Series." That program, which ran from 1994 to 1998, concludes with Peter "Spider-Man" Parker (Christopher Daniel Barnes) traversing alternate realities alongside the star of a recent self-titled box office bomb, Madame Web (Joan Lee), to find his missing love, Mary Jane Watson (Saratoga Ballantine). In the "X-Men '97" finale, these specific versions of Peter and MJ are seen together on a street, indicating that Spidey's mission was a success and that he and MJ reunited after the events of the show.

With the inclusion of Peter and MJ, and the success of "X-Men '97," one has to wonder, is Marvel Studios planting the seeds of a "Spider-Man: The Animated Series" revival?