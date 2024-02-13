The Ending Of Masters Of The Universe: Revolution Explained

Throughout the original "He-Man and the Masters of the Universe" series, Eternia is depicted as a traditional monarchy whose rulers are determined by bloodline. The same holds true in the first Kevin Smith series, "Masters of the Universe: Revelation" and for most of "Revolution." This doesn't bother Eternia's people much, as their sovereigns are typically noble and just. Yet choosing leaders by blood relation proves imperfect when Skeletor himself is next in line on Eternia's throne. The ensuing debacle leads He-Man to jettison the monarchy upon replacing Skeletor as king, introducing democracy to the Eternian people.

Giving Eternian citizens say in who'll lead them could even introduce more accountability for leaders who potentially break bad like Keldor, though democracies aren't immune to corruption, either. Who's to say Skeletor's ex-lackeys won't try running for office, for example? Conversely, new characters or even Eternia's heroes could do the same, with Andra, the current Man-At-Arms, already expressing interest.

Also notable, though, is who loses power when Eternia turns to democracy, namely the Eternian Royal Court. While its members don't seem to mind, this political shift begs the question of how much Eternia's incoming democratic officials will rely on He-Man and his fellow heroes for help. They may not even like our heroes much, again pitting He-Man at odds with the leader or leaders of his people. It also raises the question of what this means for Eternia's former queen, Marlena (Gates McFadden) — while He-Man seems set on moving into Castle Grayskull with Teela, Marlena's next steps remain nebulous.