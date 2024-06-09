What Prison Break Star Wentworth Miller Is Up To Today

When "Prison Break" debuted on Fox in 2005, it featured a cast of relatively unknown actors, but the series' success quickly made actor Wentworth Miller a household name. "Prison Break" hinges on the story of Lincoln Burrows (Dominic Purcell), who is sent to prison and put on death row after being accused of killing the brother of the vice president of the United States. Burrows' brother, Michael Scofield (Miller), commits armed robbery in order to send himself to the slammer and enact his plan of freeing Lincoln from inside. As the plot unfolds, the duo faces considerable challenges in their attempts to break out.

"Prison Break" initially ran for four seasons, wrapping up its first run in 2009. However, despite Scofield dying in the Season 4 finale, the show returned for Season 5 in 2017, where Lincoln learns his brother is still alive and being held in a prison in Yemen.

Nominated for a Golden Globe Award in 2006 for best performance by an actor in a television drama, Miller is one of the most successful actors to come from the franchise. Following his time on the series, he continued to find success on other projects. Most notably, he appeared in The CW's "The Flash" and "DC's Legends of Tomorrow" as Leonard Snart/Captain Cold, where he was reunited with Purcell, who played Mick Rory/Heat Wave. Miller has also worked as a screenwriter, scripting Park Chan-wook's 2013 thriller "Stoker" and writing the 2016 D.J. Caruso-directed horror film "The Disappointments Room." However, since the late 2010s, Miller has largely remained out of the spotlight.