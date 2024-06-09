What Prison Break Star Wentworth Miller Is Up To Today
When "Prison Break" debuted on Fox in 2005, it featured a cast of relatively unknown actors, but the series' success quickly made actor Wentworth Miller a household name. "Prison Break" hinges on the story of Lincoln Burrows (Dominic Purcell), who is sent to prison and put on death row after being accused of killing the brother of the vice president of the United States. Burrows' brother, Michael Scofield (Miller), commits armed robbery in order to send himself to the slammer and enact his plan of freeing Lincoln from inside. As the plot unfolds, the duo faces considerable challenges in their attempts to break out.
"Prison Break" initially ran for four seasons, wrapping up its first run in 2009. However, despite Scofield dying in the Season 4 finale, the show returned for Season 5 in 2017, where Lincoln learns his brother is still alive and being held in a prison in Yemen.
Nominated for a Golden Globe Award in 2006 for best performance by an actor in a television drama, Miller is one of the most successful actors to come from the franchise. Following his time on the series, he continued to find success on other projects. Most notably, he appeared in The CW's "The Flash" and "DC's Legends of Tomorrow" as Leonard Snart/Captain Cold, where he was reunited with Purcell, who played Mick Rory/Heat Wave. Miller has also worked as a screenwriter, scripting Park Chan-wook's 2013 thriller "Stoker" and writing the 2016 D.J. Caruso-directed horror film "The Disappointments Room." However, since the late 2010s, Miller has largely remained out of the spotlight.
Why Wentworth Miller won't return to Prison Break
Despite Dominic Purcell pushing for more "Prison Break" and rumors of a reboot coming to Hulu, Miller, like several actors who have sworn to never return to iconic roles, appears completely done with playing Michael Schofield. The actor has made significant strides in his personal and public life, coming out as gay in 2013 and revealing he is autistic in 2021, leading him to make major decisions about his career and what he wants to do going forward.
In a now-deleted 2020 Instagram post, Miller wrote he was done with "Prison Break" and playing straight roles: "I'm out. Of PB. Officially," Miller shared. "Not [because] of static on social media (although that has centered the issue). I just don't want to play straight characters. Their stories have been told (and told). So. No more Michael. If you were a fan of the show, hoping for additional seasons... I understand this is disappointing. I'm sorry. If you're hot and bothered [because] you fell in love with a fictional straight man played by a real gay one... That's your work."
Ultimately, with "Prison Break" and "The Flash" over, Miller continues to keep his private life hidden from the public. His last acting credit came in 2021 in "DC's Legends of Tomorrow," so it remains to be seen what's next for the actor. But hopefully, he's found happiness and peace in his life.