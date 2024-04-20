What Prison Break Star Dominic Purcell Looks Like Today

Dominic Purcell is probably best known for his role as Lincoln Burrows on the hit Fox drama "Prison Break" (which can be watched in its entirety on Hulu). He's consistently stayed busy across decades in Hollywood, but his story is far from that of an overnight sensation. For starters, Purcell honed his craft at the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts, where he was classmates with Hugh Jackman. The two performers have remained close, with Purcell even uploading a picture of the two to Instagram, though he has since deleted the post. He even shared the story of the amusing nickname Jackman gave him: "He loved calling me #bignut (head size) I'd always reply 'least everyone can see my f***in head.'"

Prior to starring in "Prison Break," Purcell could be found in several other high-profile projects, including movies like "Mission: Impossible II" and "Blade: Trinity," the latter of which means he has a connection to yet another Marvel actor — Ryan Reynolds. Purcell's career would be elevated to another status after landing a prime spot on "Prison Break," which initially ran for four seasons and a TV movie. The show needed to radically alter its premise partway through its run, but there was still enough gas left in the tank for the series to receive a revival in 2017.

So what has Dominic Purcell been up to ever since breaking out of the slammer (in a fictional context)? As it turns out, he married Miley Cyrus' mother, Tish Cyrus, a development that has stirred a lot of controversy for a reason most people may not have seen coming.