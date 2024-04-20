What Prison Break Star Dominic Purcell Looks Like Today
Dominic Purcell is probably best known for his role as Lincoln Burrows on the hit Fox drama "Prison Break" (which can be watched in its entirety on Hulu). He's consistently stayed busy across decades in Hollywood, but his story is far from that of an overnight sensation. For starters, Purcell honed his craft at the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts, where he was classmates with Hugh Jackman. The two performers have remained close, with Purcell even uploading a picture of the two to Instagram, though he has since deleted the post. He even shared the story of the amusing nickname Jackman gave him: "He loved calling me #bignut (head size) I'd always reply 'least everyone can see my f***in head.'"
Prior to starring in "Prison Break," Purcell could be found in several other high-profile projects, including movies like "Mission: Impossible II" and "Blade: Trinity," the latter of which means he has a connection to yet another Marvel actor — Ryan Reynolds. Purcell's career would be elevated to another status after landing a prime spot on "Prison Break," which initially ran for four seasons and a TV movie. The show needed to radically alter its premise partway through its run, but there was still enough gas left in the tank for the series to receive a revival in 2017.
So what has Dominic Purcell been up to ever since breaking out of the slammer (in a fictional context)? As it turns out, he married Miley Cyrus' mother, Tish Cyrus, a development that has stirred a lot of controversy for a reason most people may not have seen coming.
Dominic Purcell has seen plenty of drama both on-screen and off
The above image shows what Dominic Purcell currently looks like, showing that he's remained in great shape since his "Prison Break" days. He looks healthy and happy alongside his new wife, Tish Cyrus, who's also all smiles. However, the romance has brought ample drama. In March 2024, People reported that prior to Purcell entering into a relationship with Tish, he was seeing Miley Cyrus' sister, Noah, in a "friends with benefits" capacity that ended before the actor got with her mother. According to People's source, "Tish never gave Noah the chance to talk about all of this before they got married."
While such reports should be treated as rumors, Purcell seemingly responded to them in a relatively cryptic Instagram post on April 3: "You don't sign up for nonsense it just follows you. I sit quietly and observe without response nor interest."
As for Purcell's acting career, he's remained busy post-"Prison Break," mainly appearing on The CW as Mick Rory, aka Heat Wave, a major character in the Arrowverse. After a few appearances on "The Flash," he was predominantly featured as part of the titular team on "Legends of Tomorrow," where he was briefly joined by his old "Prison Break" co-star Wentworth Miller, who appeared in the Arrowverse as Leonard Snart, aka Captain Cold. As for anyone hoping Purcell will return to his "Prison Break" roots, it'd be best not to hold your breath. In 2023, it was announced that yet another revival of "Prison Break" is in the works at Hulu, but it doesn't seem likely that either Purcell or Miller will be part of it.